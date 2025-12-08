6 families in evacuation center in Mandaue still await transfer to tent city

Proposed site of the tent city for Typhoon Tino survivors in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – More than a month after Typhoon Tino ravaged Cebu, including parts of Mandaue City, six families staying in the evacuation center in Barangay Umapad are still waiting to be transferred to a temporary relocation site.

These are the families whose houses were swept away and totally damaged.

According to Barangay Umapad Captain Reb “Biboy” Cortes, the names of the six remaining families have already been endorsed to the City Social Welfare and Services Office (CSWS) for their transfer to a new tent city planned at Pasilong sa Paradise in Barangay Mantuyong.

READ: ‘Tent City’ in Mandaue to house 600 families Typhoon Tino displaced

One of the residents still staying at the evacuation center, Alvin Culpable, who has lived in Barangay Umapad since 2019, said the damage to his property was total, with his home completely washed out.

He said they are waiting for their transfer to the tent city for better shelter. According to Culpable, based on information from the barangay relayed by CSWS, they are scheduled to be transferred on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Gurli Cuyaco, another resident who remains at the evacuation site in the Umapad gym, admitted that the relocation site is a bit far from their previous home in Umapad, but they are willing to move to have a proper place to stay.

The city announced on November 26 that, together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), it will construct a tent city for victims of Tino whose houses were totally washed out.

The tent city is expected to have complete facilities, including bathing areas, a community kitchen, child-friendly spaces, and access to water and electricity.

During a visit by CDN Digital to the tent city location on Monday afternoon, no tents had been installed yet. However, there were some vacant modular housing units available at Pasilong.

In a Viber message to reporters, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the transfer is scheduled next week, as the City Engineering Office recommended leveling the area first before installing the tents.

ALSO READ: Access, disposal issues challenge post-Typhoon Tino cleanup in Mandaue City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP