Arrest warrants for senators in flood mess may be out next week

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla | PNA photo by Ben Pulta

MANILA, Philippines — Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said a warrant of arrest may be issued in the next two weeks against senators linked to anomalies in the country’s flood control projects.

Asked if arrest warrants might be issued against senators this Christmas, now that a warrant is already out for former Ako Bicol representative Zaldy Co, Remulla said, “Possible. Maybe next week.”

Remulla spoke in a recorded interview that aired on ANC’s Headstart on Monday.

Asked if former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. will be among those facing possible arrest, Remulla did not give a direct yes or no, but described the former senator’s case as “low-hanging fruit.”

READ: Cebu needs to rethink flood control projects

“He [Revilla] is the low-hanging fruit, and it has been out for a long time and has been under investigation for a long time,” he added in a mix of English and Filipino, when specifically asked about Revilla’s case.

Revilla has been included in the Independent Commission on Infrastructure’s (ICI) recommendation to the Office of the Ombudsman for possible criminal prosecution over alleged anomalies in the country’s flood control projects, along with nine other individuals.

The ICI cited potential violations including plunder, direct or indirect bribery, corruption of public officials, and administrative offenses.

Revilla’s camp has expressed disappointment over the recommendation, with his spokesperson, Maria Carissa Guinto, saying the former senator has not received any subpoena or formal complaint and was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

In the same interview, Remulla disclosed that his office is already conducting case build-ups against several high-profile officials linked to the flood control controversy, including Sen. Francis Escudero and former Sen. Nancy Binay.

The investigation follows the same recommendation from the ICI due to the gravity of the allegations.

Escudero and Binay have all denied the allegations. The ICI referrals were based on affidavits and testimonies, including those of former Department of Public Works and Highways Usec. Roberto Bernardo during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing in September.

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