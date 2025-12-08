Ombudsman to hire 100 lawyers in 2026 amid flood control cases

File photo of the Office of the Ombudsman. Philippine Daily Inquirer / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman plans to hire 100 lawyers in 2026 as it anticipates a surge in flood control-related cases in the weeks ahead.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla announced this on Monday, noting that many flood control-related cases may be ready by May.

READ: Most new Ombudsman hires comply with courtesy resignation order

“I think we will have a lot of cases by May. That’s why we’re hiring around 30 lawyers in January and 70 more by the end of March, hopefully. If we’re able to finalize our plantilla with the Department of Budget and Management, since that’s part of our plantilla, the process will continue smoothly,” he said in a recorded interview aired on ANC’s Headstart.

“I’m hiring 100 new lawyers—not entirely new, but with at least two to three years’ experience. What matters is they have energy and idealism,” he added.

The hiring initiative follows Remulla’s review of earlier appointments. On October 20, he announced that he would ask the 204 employees hired in July to reapply so they would not be considered “midnight appointees,” and ordered a review of the office’s admission and hiring process.

Days later, he revealed that 99 of the 204 hires were “questionable,” noting that they had been appointed to high-level posts with salary grades 25 and above—positions earning around P111,000 monthly—and were brought in “at the last minute.”

As a result, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano announced last month that most of the new employees asked to file courtesy resignations have already complied. /mcm

ALSO READ: NBI -7 on flood control projects in Cebu: Signs of substandard ones seen

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