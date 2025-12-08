PH issues alert as fresh clashes at Thai-Cambodian border erupt

MANILA – The Philippine Embassy in Thailand has called on Filipinos residing in provinces near the Thai-Cambodian border to observe heightened caution and comply with all safety directives issued by local authorities, following armed clashes reported in several areas.

In an advisory on Monday, the Embassy said Filipinos in the provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Sa Kaeo, Buri Ram, Chanthaburi, and Trat should “earnestly follow” instructions from public safety officials, community leaders, and their employers, including possible evacuation orders, as security conditions remain volatile.

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Filipinos in communities close to the border were reminded to stay alert, prioritize personal safety, and immediately inform the Embassy of their location, and encouraged to regularly monitor official communication channels for updated security advisories.

The Embassy discouraged travel to the affected provinces until tensions ease.

It assured the public that assistance will be extended to any Filipino in need as it continues to closely monitor developments.

For emergencies or guidance, Filipinos may contact the Embassy’s Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) and Migrant Workers Office through the following hotlines:

• (+66) 81 989 7116 (WhatsApp and Viber enabled)

• LINE: @bangkokpe.consular

• Email: bangkokpe.consular@dfa.gov.ph

• Migrant Workers Office ATN Hotline: (+66) 83 137 6167 (LINE, WhatsApp, Viber enabled)

Filipinos residing in the border provinces were also encouraged to fill out the Embassy’s online survey to support coordination efforts: tinyurl.com/FilMappingSurveyTHKHBorder

“The Embassy stands ready to assist all Filipinos in need,” it said, urging the community to remain safe and vigilant amid the ongoing situation. (PNA)

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