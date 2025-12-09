Daily Gospel, December 9, 2025
This is the Daily Gospel for December 9, 2025, Tuesday of the Second week of Advent.
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Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 18, 12-14.
Jesus said to his disciples: “What is your opinion? If a man has a hundred sheep and one of them goes astray, will he not leave the ninety-nine in the hills and go in search of the stray? And if he finds it, amen, I say to you, he rejoices more over it than over the ninety-nine that did not stray.In just the same way, it is not the will of your heavenly Father that one of these little ones be lost.”
SOURCE: dailygospel.org
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