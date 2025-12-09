Talisay City’s growing cash deficit alarms COA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For four straight years, the City of Talisay in Cebu has failed to maintain sufficient cash to meet its expenses and obligations, prompting state auditors to sound the alarm.

Latest figures from the Commission on Audit (COA) show that the city once again did not have enough cash to cover both its current and prior-year payables, including financial liabilities, inter-agency obligations, and trust accounts.

“The City’s cash for the past five years has consistently been insufficient to meet its current and prior years’ obligations and trust liabilities,” state auditors said in their 2024 Annual Audit Report for Talisay City.

Cash deficit

Likewise, they described the city’s increasing cash deficit as a ‘consistent and worsening failure.’

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Cash deficit occurs when an organization doesn’t have enough cash on hand to pay for what it already owes. In the case of Talisay City, its cash position has been “consistently insufficient” every year since 2020, the auditing body pointed out.

COA’s computation showed that as of December 31, 2024, Talisay City held only P210.19 million in cash. This amount was dwarfed by the city’s total liabilities of P657.26 million, resulting in a shortfall of P447.06 million.

Auditors said this gap violated key provisions of the Local Government Code and the State Auditing Code, which prohibited incurring cash overdrafts and forbade government agencies from entering into obligations unless funds had been certified as available.

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Deficit trend

The 2024 deficit continues a trend that COA has raised year after year, but which it says has not been adequately addressed by Talisay’s financial managers.

The city registered deficits of P335.02 million in 2023, P276.44 million in 2022, P135.84 million in 2021, and P91.99 million in 2020.

All illustrated a “steadily deteriorating” ability of the local government to match its spending with actual cash on hand, state auditors explained.

“A similar audit observation was already issued in previous years,” COA said. “However, it appears that the situation has worsened, suggesting that the City did not consistently observe the cardinal tenet of fiscal discipline.”

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Continuing deficits

The agency warned that the continuing deficits might ultimately compromise Talisay’s delivery of basic services and might hinder its long-term development agenda.

Auditors pointed out that the cash shortfalls meant the city was committing funds and undertaking projects that exceeded actual collections, creating a structural imbalance that put pressure on essential services, trust liabilities, and statutory obligations.

Sections 305(e) and 337 of the Local Government Code, they stressed, require local governments to ensure that disbursements do not exceed realizable revenues and that trust funds are used strictly for their intended purpose.

Recommendations

COA reiterated several recommendations that it said Talisay should already had implemented in prior years.

These include improving revenue collection, adopting austerity measures, prioritizing programs, activities, and projects based on available cash, hiring qualified personnel to handle financial monitoring and reconciliation, and ensuring periodic reconciliation among the Accounting, Treasury, and Budget Offices.

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Low realization of budget

During the exit conference, city officials acknowledged the persistent deficit but attributed the 2024 figures partly to the “low realization of budget” for the year.

They noted that large portions of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) remained unexpended, not because of unnecessary spending, but because appropriations for the LDRRMF were mandated based on the approved budget rather than the city’s actual income.

This mismatch, officials said, inflated the appearance of liabilities when compared with year-end cash balances.

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Weakness

Still, auditors maintained that the city’s fiscal constraints reflected weaknesses in planning, budgeting, and financial control, issues that had not been sufficiently corrected despite years of notices.

They emphasized that Talisay must adopt stronger fiscal discipline to prevent further deterioration of its cash position.

COA said it would continue monitoring the city’s compliance with audit recommendations but stressed the need for “immediate corrective actions” given the magnitude of the deficit and its potential impact on public services.

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