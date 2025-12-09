Cebuana topnotcher Carla Macasero says rest essential for board exams

CONSOLACION, Cebu – “Rest is very vital.”

These are the words of Reyan Carla Macasero, who placed seventh in the December 2025 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination (OTLE) because for her, rest was just as important as studying when preparing for the boards.

“Dili man gud pwede nga di ka magpuhway. Mao na amo giadvocate as an OT na dapat naa jud kay rest,” she said, explaining that her belief in rest came from what they learned in the profession.

(It is not allowed that there would be no rest. That is what we advocated at OT that there should be rest.)

Reyan Carla Macasero, seventh placer of the December 2025 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination (OTLE). | Contributed photo

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While many topnotchers swore by rigid schedules and strict study routines, she found that her mind worked best when she intentionally slowed down.

When asked about her review technique, she said it centered on taking breaks.

“If di ko makatan-aw og salida or relax, magsige kog huna-huna then di ko katuon. Very important jud ang relax. More on daghan pahuway,” she said.

(If I could not watch a movie or relax, I would just think and I could not study. It’s very important to relax. It’s more on many rests.)

She explained that she never followed strict timers because it pressured her to rush through her readings.

“Dali ko makalimot. Di ko mag-set og time kay naay tendency dalion nakog basa. Akoa is mag-set kog topics for the day unya mao nako i-focus,” she added.

(I easily forget. I could not set a time because there was a tendency that I would quickly read it. I would set topics for the day and that would be what I would focus on.)

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Everything she did was at her own pace. For her to fully grasp what she was studying, she needed to take her time and rest in between.

But despite having this ideal review technique in mind, Macasero faced several struggles along the way.

Surviving disasters

Macasero had been reviewing from August until December of this year, and within that span, she faced three disasters: an earthquake and two typhoons.

These disruptions heavily affected her review season not because her family was directly hit, but because of everything she witnessed happening around her.

When she began her review, she was determined and focused, heading straight into her routine with no interruptions since she was a full-time reviewee.

Reyan Carla Macasero (third from the left) with her fellow takers of the December 2025 OTLE in their visit at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu. | Contributed photo

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But everything changed when the first disaster struck, the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu, with its epicenter in Bogo in the northern part of the island.

“Straight ra gyud unta ako drive until niabot ang linog, nawad-an kog gana,” she recalled.

(My drive to study was really straight until the earthquake hit, I lost interest to study.)

A month later came Typhoon Tino, a destructive storm that caused flooding in many parts of Cebu, including her hometown, Consolacion.

“It was days na wala mi gatuon because sa linog then niabot ang bagyo, wala najud mi gana mutuon,” she said.

(It was days that we had not studied because of the earthquake then the typhoon hit, I really then lost interest to study.)

Her way of coping was to speak out about the situation. She turned to social media despite planning to avoid it during her review, and began sharing updates about affected communities and the conditions of victims.

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As she puts it, “Sige kog share post about sa nahitabo kay mao ra man gud akoa way makatabang og raise awareness sa mga taw. Makahilak kog maghunahuna so mao pud magsige ra pud kog share.”

(I continued to post on what happened because that is the only way that I could help which is to raise awareness to the public. I cried just thinking about it so I continued to share.)

The emotional toll grew heavier as the disasters continued.

“Akoa mental health grabe naapektuhan. Sige kog hilak, sige kog huna-huna sa nahitabo. Three disasters throughout the review maong murag dugay kaayo siya nahuman,” she shared.

(My mental health was greatly affected. I cried, I thought about what happened. Three disasters throughout the review that is why it really took time to be completed.)

But through the fear and the tears she shed, one thing kept her grounded—a verse she held onto.

“Ako nalang gi let go ni God,” she said, adding that she clung to Matthew 19:26—With God, all things are possible.

(I just let go and left it all to God.)

Entering an unknown path

Before becoming a topnotcher, Macasero didn’t even know what Occupational Therapy was.

After the pandemic, she wanted to rest and had no idea what course to take. It was her father that urged her to enroll.

As she recalled, it was a random decision when she and her father went to Southwestern University.

“Mura mag nihayag ang OT sa form pag adto nako sa SWU, mao ako nalang gipili,” she said.

(It seemed that OT became clearer on the form when we went to SWU, so I choose that.)

Reyan Carla Macasero stays committed to her evening review sessions as she readies for the board exam. | Contributed photo

What began as a random choice grew into love during her internship.

“Mas na-inspire pa gyud ko pag internship na daghan kog natabangan. Muingon sila nga nakabalik na daw sila sa ila ganahan buhaton tungod nako. Touching gyud siya.”

(I was so inspired during my internship that I can helped a lot of people. They said that they can go back to what they wanted to do because of me. It was really touching.)

Her love for the profession deepened as she learned more about its impact, and she wanted to address common misconceptions surrounding it.

“Muana ra man gud ang mga tawo nga ang OT tig-massage ra daw,” she said, debunking this misconception and later explained how OTs help patients, from childhood to old age, find meaning and independence through occupation.

(They would just say that OT is just one who would massage.)

Plans and message

Macasero is the first OT in her family, and her achievement of topping the boards is not just for glory, but for purpose.

She shared that earning her license was something she held on to throughout her review, explaining that she wanted to give back to her parents, especially her father, who has worked abroad for years. She hopes that with her success, she can finally come home.

This success is for everyone, her family, friends, and the Gold Rank Review Center, who continuously supported and shaped her review journey.

But for now, she isn’t rushing into anything but there’s one dream she’s certain of and that is becoming a lecturer in a review center.

“Mao jud ako pray nga himoa kong OTRP para naa sad koy mahatag balik,” she said.

(That is what I really prayed for to become an OTRP so that I can give back.)

To aspiring OTs and future board takers, her message is simple but firm:

“Go where you are at peace or where your heart belongs. Taking up OT is not for the weak pero makaya jud. If ganahan sila mag-OT and mu board passers, rest jud. Dapat work-life balance.”

(Go where you are at peace or where your heart belongs. Taking up OT is not for the weak but you can do this. If you like to become an OT and be board passers, rest. There should work-life balance.)