DepEd to public schools: Keep Christmas parties simple, voluntary

| DepEd FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Students enrolled in the different public schools in the country are allowed to hold their Christmas parties this year.

However, school administrators are reminded to keep the school parties “simple” and “voluntary.”

The Department of Education(DepEd) has denied reports proliferating on social media on the cancellation of Christmas parties, while urging parents to only rely on legitimate information that they post on their official social media pages.

READ: DepEd denies removing Grades 11, 12 for school year 2026-2027

“Fake news ang kumakalat na post tungkol sa umano’y pagtanggal ng Christmas Party sa mga paaralan,” DepEd said in an advisory released on December 7.

(Posts circulating the alleged removal of Christmas Party in schools is fake news.)

READ: Scale down Christmas parties, DepEd tells schools, offices

DepEd is also urging the public to refrain from sharing unverified information to prevent confusion.

“Pinapaalalahanan ang publiko na maging mapanuri at i-report ang mga page na nagpapakalat ng maling impormasyon,” the national government agency said.

(The public is reminded to stay vigilant and to report pages that spread misinformation).”

‘Simple yet meaningful’ celebrations

According to DepEd Order No. 52-22, Christmas parties in public elementary high school and colleges are allowed. However, these should be made voluntary for students, faculty, and staff members.

“All Christmas parties, themes, costumes, decoration, and exchange gifts are voluntary. No learner or DepEd personnel should be forced to contribute, participate, or use their money for the celebration,” read part of the order.

Schools are also urged to have “simple yet meaningful” celebrations.

“Christmas party themes should not result to expenses that will become a burden on parents, students, and DepEd personnel,” it added.

DepEd previously directed schools to scale down Christmas celebrations following the various calamities that hit the country in 2024.

As of this report, the agency has not yet issued a similar directive following the recent string of calamities that affected thousands of Filipinos this year.

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