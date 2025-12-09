New LPA enters PAR — Pagasa

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that as of 3 a.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, a low-pressure area is being monitored inside the Philippine area of responsibility and has a ‘medium’ potential of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. — Photo courtesy of Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A new low-pressure area (LPA) is being monitored inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) with a “medium” potential of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau said on Tuesday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA was seen 390 kilometers (km) west of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, as of 3 a.m.

“From what we can see, if this becomes a full-fledged typhoon, it will already be outside our Philippine area of responsibility and moving away from our land area,” Pagasa weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said in a 5 a.m. report.

READ: Tropical depression Wilma: Police officer survives car’s fall in Balamban

Meanwhile, LPA Wilma had already dissipated.

Pagasa also said the rest of the country will experience unfavorable weather conditions for the rest of the day.

It said the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Kalayaan Islands, while the northeast monsoon will cause cloudy skies with light rains in Batanes and Ilocos Norte.

The northeast monsoon will also cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila, the rest of the Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, the shear line will bring overcast skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, and Quezon.

Pagasa warned that partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated showers or thunderstorms may be experienced over the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

Localized thunderstorms, on the other hand, will prevail over Mindanao and the rest of Visayas.

“We no longer have any gale warnings raised over any seaboards of our country, but we should still remain cautious because there are still bursts of the northeast monsoon, especially here in Northern Luzon,” Dominguez said.

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