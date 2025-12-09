CA freeze order on assets of Rep. Eric Yap, others

Benguet Rep. Eric Go Yap —PHOTO FROM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WEBSITE

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals (CA) has already issued a freeze order on the assets of Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Edvic Yap, and Silverwolves Construction Corporation, that are allegedly tied to anomalous flood control projects in La Union, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Tuesday.

In a video report, Marcos said the freeze order covers their bank accounts, properties, and air assets.

“Sakop ng freeze order ang mga account at ari-arian ng Silverwolves Construction Corporation at Sky Yard Aviation Corporation, pati na rin ang mga personal accounts at assets ng mga indibidwal na sangkot sa imbestigasyon—kabilang sina Congressman Eric Yap at Edvic Yap,” said Marcos.

READ: Arrest warrants for senators in flood mess may be out next week

(The freeze order covers the accounts and properties of Silverwolves Construction Corporation and Sky Yard Aviation Corporation, as well as the personal accounts and assets of the individuals involved in the investigation—including Congressman Eric Yap and Edvic Yap.)

“May mahigit P16 bilyon ang pumasok sa mga transaksiyon ng Silverwolves mula 2022 hanggang 2025, na karamihan ay may kaugnayan sa mga flood control projects ng DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways],” he continued.

(More than P16 billion went into the transactions of Silverwolves from 2022 to 2025, most of which were related to DPWH flood-control projects.)

According to Marcos, a total of 280 bank accounts, 22 insurance policies, three securities accounts, and eight air assets, including airplanes and a helicopter connected to Sky Yard Aviation, were frozen.

This move, he explained, would prevent the individuals involved from selling their assets and would allow the government to recover every peso suspected to have been stolen from public funds.

“Para sa mga Pilipinong paulit-ulit binabaha, nawawalan ng bahay at kabuhayan, hindi na maaaring nakawin ang pondong para sa inyo at basta na lamang tumakas sa hustisya,” Marcos said.

(For Filipinos who experience flooding repeatedly, losing their homes and livelihoods, the funds meant for you can no longer be stolen, and justice cannot simply be evaded.)

Last October, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla tagged the Benguet solon as the “person of interest” behind a construction firm involved in the complaint filed by the DPWH over questionable flood control projects in La Union.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon personally filed complaints of malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents against DPWH officials and the Silverwolves Construction Corporation, as well as St. Timothy Corporation.

Remulla said the representative is the beneficial owner of the Silverwolves Construction Corporation.

Rep. Yap previously denied any involvement in alleged kickbacks in government infrastructure projects, noting that he never authorized the delivery of money in relation to anomalous flood control projects.

This was after he was earlier implicated after a supposed former security consultant of resigned Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co claimed that Yap brought 46 suitcases containing money to Co’s residence in Pasig City.

Meanwhile, Remulla said they discovered through the Anti-Money Laundering Council that contractors Pacifico and Cezarah “Sara” Discaya sent money to Rep. Edvic Yap, Eric’s brother, around 2019 or 2020.

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