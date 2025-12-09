Liloan buy-bust : 2 suspects nabbed, shabu worth P35,700 seized

Two drug suspects were arrested by Liloan police on Monday, December 8, during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Catarman. | Photo courtesy of Liloan Pulis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested two men in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Catarman, Liloan, Cebu, on Monday, December 8, and confiscated suspected shabu worth P35,700.

The operation was conducted at around 12:20 p.m. in Purok Sitaw 3, Sitio Akoje by personnel of the Liloan Municipal Police Station’s Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Police identified the suspects as alias “Ading,” 31, a resident of Sitio Akoje, Brgy. Catarman, and “John,” 30, a security guard who also resides in the same barangay.

READ: P4-M shabu seized, HVT nabbed in Consolacion

Authorities said approximately 5.25 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated during the operation, along with various non-drug items.

Police said alias “Ading,” a known drug personality in the barangay, was the primary target of the buy-bust operation.

Records show that the suspect is able to dispose four to six grams of illegal drugs weekly, that he would reportedly source from a contact in Mandaue City.

Repeated drug offenses

Police said that alias “Ading” has a prior criminal record involving illegal drugs. He was arrested in 2014 for drugs possession and was released in 2020 after serving jail time.

He was again arrested in March 2022 in Naga City for selling and possessing illegal drugs and was released in November 2024 after a plea bargain.

Meanwhile, police described “John” as a newly identified drug personality, with no previous criminal cases on record based on police database verification.

Police said the arrest of the two men disrupted what they described as an emerging drug distribution network in Brgy. Catarman and nearby areas.

Both suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of the Liloan Municipal Police Station while authorities prepare for the filing of complaints for the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP