Radisson Blu at 15: A Celebration with a Sparkling Gala and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Radisson Blu Cebu recently marked its 15th anniversary with a dazzling “Shining Through Crystal Year Anniversary Gala” and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony last December 2, 2025.

With a strong foundation and a commitment to making a positive impact, the hotel is poised to continue shining for years to come.

The event was a celebration of the hotel’s journey to excellence and its commitment to the community, all while marking the start of the holiday season.

For 15 years, Radisson Blu Cebu has been a symbol of luxury and world-class service. From hosting grand events to welcoming travelers from around the globe, the hotel has consistently delivered unforgettable experiences. Its numerous awards and recognitions are a testament to its dedication to excellence.

As the Christmas tree lit up the lobby, it became a symbol of Radisson Blu Cebu’s bright future. With gratitude for the past and excitement for what’s ahead, the hotel continues to shine as a leader in hospitality and community service.

Peggy Angeles, Executive Vice President of SM Hotels & Conventions Corp., praised the dedication of the Radisson Blu Cebu team. “Your loyalty and service are the heart of Radisson Blu’s success,” highlighting the hotel’s role in hosting countless weddings, conventions, and gatherings over the years.

Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer for Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group, reflected on the hotel’s growth. “Each room key represents a connection to the community and a commitment to excellence,” he said while celebrating the hotel’s impact on both local and global levels.

More than celebrating milestones, the event was also about making a difference. In partnership with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), the event supported the Cebu City Jail Female Dormitory. Inmates were given training in basic housekeeping skills, offering them hope and opportunities for a brighter future.

Cebu Province Governor Pam Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival also joined the celebration, commending the hotel for its contributions to Cebu’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Radisson Blu Cebu’s Crystal Year is a celebration of 15 years of “Yes I Can!”, a philosophy that has guided its journey. With a strong foundation and a commitment to making a positive impact, the hotel is poised to continue shining for years to come.