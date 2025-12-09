Ramon Tulfo defends brother Raffy from ‘indecent proposal’ rumors

Image: Facebook/Ramon Tulfo, Raffy Tulfo

Ramon Tulfo defended his brother, Sen. Raffy Tulfo, from speculations that the latter was the politician being alluded to by Vivamax star Chelsea Ylore, who allegedly made an indecent proposal to her, offering a P250,000 tip for one amorous night.

Ylore earlier became a trending topic after she disclosed the offers she supposedly received from a mayor and a senator in exchange for a sexual favor.

Some netizens apparently speculated that the unnamed senator was Raffy as the actress hinted that the politician she was referring to has an “R” in his name and an “F” in his surname. Ylore, however, earlier stated that netizens are guessing wrong.

Ramon jumped into the issue on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 28, saying Ylore’s insinuations were unlikely, if not downright laughable.

“Natatawa ako sa balitang kumakalat… na isang senador ay nag-offer ng indecent proposal sa isang artista (kuno) ng 250K para bembangin ito. May mga haka-haka na ang kapatid kong si Raffy ang tinutukoy,” Ramon wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, Dec. 8.

(The recent rumor about a certain senator making an indecent proposal amounting to P250,000 to a supposed artist is hilarious. There are speculations that the said senator is my brother Raffy.)

“Hindi ako makapaniwala sa balita dahil takusa (takot sa asawa) ang kapatid ko kay Jocelyn,” he continued, referring to Raffy’s wife ACT-CIS party list Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo. “Pero pagpalagay na natin na totoo: Eh, ano ngayon kung nambabae siya?”

(This is unlikely because my brother fears his wife Jocelyn. But should the rumor be true, so what if he womanizes?)

Generous

Ramon even stressed that it would only be “shameful” if Raffy gets involved with men, with the former alluding to a “male lawmaker” who is allegedly fond of basketball players.

“Kung totoo man ang balita— granting but not admitting, ang sabi pa ng mga abogado— eh, ano ngayon?” Ramon stated. (If the rumor were true—granting but not admitting, as what lawyers say—so what?)

The older Tulfo sibling further noted that Raffy is generous and that the money he gives out comes from his own pocket.

“Bago pa man naging senador si Raffy at congresswoman si Jocelyn ay mayaman na silang mag-asawa. In fact, ang kanilang combined Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SAL-N) ay ₱1 billion,” Ramon wrote.

(Even before Raffy became a senator and Jocelyn became a congresswoman, they were already wealthy. In fact, their combined Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) is worth ₱1 billion.)

“Ikumpara mo ang kanilang SALN na ₱1 billion sa mga SALN ng ibang mga pulitiko na maliit na halaga ang dineklara. Don’t you appreciate their honesty?” he said.

(Compare their SALN to other politicians who only declare smaller figures than the actual amount. Don’t you appreciate their honesty?)

Concluding his post, Ramon joked that he is more likely to make an indecent proposal than his brother.

Raffy has yet to comment on the matter as of this writing.