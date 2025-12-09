Five-day ‘mental health leave’ for gov’t workers approved

Government workers can now file up to five days of “wellness leave” to focus on their mental health. | Stock photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has approved a new wellness leave that gives qualified government workers up to five days a year to take a break and focus on their health.

The leave was introduced under CSC Resolution No. 2501292, which supports national efforts to improve mental health programs in workplaces.

In a statement, CSC Chairperson Marilyn Barua-Yap shared that the new leave was meant to help employees manage stress and take care of themselves.

“By giving employees the space to rest, recover, and care for themselves, we reinforce a public service environment that is compassionate, resilient, and more responsive to the needs of the Filipino people,” she said.

READ: Mandaue law enforcers learn stress management

Wellness leave guidelines

Under the policy, the leave may be used for mental health care, physical activities, or simply to take time off to recover.

Qualified government workers refer to “all government officials and employees, whether permanent, temporary, substitute, coterminous, fixed term, contractual, or casual, in all government agencies and instrumentalities.”

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Workers may take up to three days in a row or use the days separately within the year. Unused wellness leave will not be carried over to the next year and cannot be converted to cash.

The wellness leave is separate from vacation and sick leave and is meant only for health and well-being.

READ: Suicide cases in Cebu: When mental health awareness becomes ‘exploited’

Applications for the leave need a supervisor’s recommendation and approval from the agency head, following the same steps used for other leave requests.

Employees must file their request at least five days before using the leave, except during emergencies when filing may be done after returning to work.

The CSC also stressed that details related to mental health reasons would be kept confidential in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The policy will take effect 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation.

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Mental health a priority

According to the CSC, the resolution was made in accordance with Republic Act No. 11036 or the Mental Health Act.

The Commission also considered previous orders from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Health (DOH) that list mental health as a key area that workplaces should focus on in their health programs.

The new policy is supported by findings from a 2025 Global Workplace Report, which showed how Filipino workers have the second-highest stress levels in Southeast Asia due to long hours, heavy tasks, and unhealthy routines.

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