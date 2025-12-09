Compassion and Culture shines this Christmas at The Bellevue Resort in Panglao

The warmth of Filipino hospitality, the soul of the season, and the joy of giving all come together as The Bellevue Resort ushers in Christmas with meaning, heritage, and purpose. From proudly Filipino décor to community-centered initiatives and festive holiday activities, the resort turns Panglao into a place where celebration and compassion shine brightest.

Whether it’s reconnecting with loved ones over a joyous buffet dinner or joining the lively holiday festivities, every moment at The Bellevue Resort is crafted to rekindle the warmth, wonder, and excitement of the season.

“The Christmas season is very important to the Filipino people. For us, Christmas involves the community and it’s not only about taking care of those inside our circle, but most importantly expanding that circle,” cites the 5-star destination’s Resort Manager, Andrew Fernandes.

A Filipino Christmas: Celebrating native design and craftsmanship

This year, The Bellevue Resort’s Christmas tree stands not only as a symbol of the holidays—but also as a proud tribute to Filipino artistry. Lit with a golden glow and adorned with native ornaments crafted from local materials, the tree is a masterpiece of warm textures, earthy tones, and festive charm.

Every weave, bead, and handcrafted detail pays homage to the country’s rich cultural identity. Rather than leaning on Western motifs, Bellevue embraces traditional Filipino aesthetics, reminding guests that the essence of our celebrations lies in the stories of our artisans, the communities behind their craft, and the melodies of a true Paskong Pinoy.

The tree lighting ceremony marked the official start of the season, inviting guests and loved partners to witness the beauty of a holiday tradition that feels proudly and deeply Filipino.

Bellevue Cares: A heartfelt commitment to community and environment

More than the shimmer of lights and the warmth of gatherings, The Bellevue Resort believes that the true meaning of the holidays lies in giving back. This year’s celebration became even more special with the official launch of Bellevue Cares, the flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts.

Built on a simple yet powerful promise to uplift communities and protect the environment, Bellevue Cares champions two major initiatives under its 2026 advocacy roadmap: Project LIBRO and the Rolling Seas Project.

Project LIBRO is a program dedicated to nurturing children through education by expanding access to learning resources and inspiring a love for knowledge among young learners.

The Rolling Seas Project, on the other hand, is a marine conservation effort focused on safeguarding ocean ecosystems, protecting marine life, and promoting responsible coastal stewardship.

Through Bellevue Cares, the resort continues to advance environmental protection, strengthen community resilience, and bring joy and hope to the most vulnerable. Amplifying the unmistakable spirit of compassion, this initiative is a reminder that Christmas shines brightest when shared with others.

Celebrate Christmas at The Bellevue Resort

Festivities overflow at The Bellevue Resort as they invite guests to indulge in holiday flavors, family-friendly activities, and memorable gatherings throughout the season.

Every Saturday, the Garden transforms into a festive dining haven for the Paskong Pinoy Feast, where guests can enjoy a Filipino-inspired buffet for only Php 1,499 nett per person. For groups looking to celebrate together, Bellevue also offers Yuletide Party Packages at Php 1,499 nett per head for a minimum of 30 persons—perfect for company gatherings, reunions, and holiday socials.

The excitement continues with a lineup of activities for Christmas Eve on December 24, including Christmas Bracelet Making, a fun Zumba Claus session at 4 PM, and a festive Meet and Greet with Santa at the Resort Lobby at 6 PM.

On Christmas Day, December 25, guests can enjoy Cookie and Cupcake Decorating, join the Jingle Bell Caroling assembly at 5 PM in the Resort Garden, and once again meet Santa at 6 PM.

Whether it’s reconnecting with loved ones over a joyous buffet dinner or joining the lively holiday festivities, every moment at The Bellevue Resort is crafted to rekindle the warmth, wonder, and excitement of the season.

For inquiries or reservations, message their official Facebook page or call +63 917 831 2662.