Dead Australian national found inside rented room in Moalboal

A 55-year-old Austrailian national was discovered dead in his rented home in Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal, Cebu, on Friday afternoon, December 5. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have determined that the Australian national found dead inside his rented room in Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal, Cebu, on Friday afternoon, December 5, died due to a ruptured blood vessel in the head.

Authorities identified the dead Australian national as Sean O’Connor, 55, who had been residing in Moalboal for nearly nine years, according to caretakers and individuals familiar with his living arrangements.

The incident was reported to the Moalboal Municipal Police Station at around 4:54 p.m., minutes after O’Connor was discovered unconscious inside his room at a residential property in Barangay Basdiot.

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Tourist police were first alerted and later coordinated with local police for the proper response.

O’Connor was declared dead at the scene by Dr. Nichol Alexis Machacon of the Moalboal Rural Health Unit (RHU).

Police subsequently coordinated with the Scene of the Crime Operatives for the processing of the area.

Natural death according to autopsy

In an interview on Tuesday, December 9, Police Master Sergeant Ronel B. Quinain of the Moalboal Municipal Police Station said that an autopsy, conducted on Sunday, December 7, revealed that the victim suffered a ruptured blood vessel in the head.

Authorities later ruled the cause of death as natural.

Quinain said that the discovery of the dead Australian national was made by a resort staff member who regularly brought food to the victim.

The staff member had delivered breakfast earlier that day and returned in the afternoon to bring another meal when O’Connor was found unresponsive.

Prior condition

Quinain added that O’Connor had suffered a fall down a staircase at his place of stay prior to his death.

He was taken to the Badian District Hospital after sustaining injuries to the head and back and later became bedridden.

Police said O’Connor had no full-time caregiver, with food and basic assistance reportedly provided only by a nearby resort attendant out of concern.

“Wa’y nag atiman ana niya. Ang kana nalang attendant sa ubos nga resort mao nala’y muhatag niya’g pagkaon. Kanang kinaluoy,” Quinain said.

Quinain said O’Connor was married but had already separated from his wife and had been living alone at the time of his death.

As of Tuesday, December 9, police confirmed that the remains of the dead Australian national remains had been turned over to his wife, who brought the body to a funeral home following the autopsy.

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