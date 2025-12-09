The Wave Towers celebrates Christmas together with stakeholders

The Wave Towers welcomed the holiday season with a warm and festive gathering for its stakeholders, buyers, and media friends at its showroom in IT Park, Cebu City.

The Wave Towers Nagomi is envisioned to be a serene and modern sanctuary, offering a lifestyle that blends relaxation, convenience, and understated elegance in the heart of Cebu.

Located in Cebu’s bustling business and lifestyle center, The Wave Towers beautifully merges Japanese design and architecture with the Filipino warmth, offering a unique blend of commercial vibrance and residential comfort.

A Cebu-Japan fusion

The project is a landmark collaboration between Visayas and Mindanao’s leading developer, Cebu Landmasters Inc., and internationally renowned Japanese developer NTT UD Asia.

As soon as guests walk at the doorstep of their showroom, they are greeted by a majestic Christmas tree dressed in blue and white ornaments, immediately setting the tone for a serene and sophisticated celebration. At the heart of the decor are the Japanese Cranes, symbols of peace, luck, and longevity, an elegant nod to the development’s Japanese aesthetic that greets visitors from the moment they step inside.

A little something for the Holidays

The Wave Towers welcomed the holiday season with a charming Holiday Market that brought together merchants from Kandila Essentials, Each Cookies, Plantassion, and others. Guests explored curated gift sets, unique handicrafts, and decadent pastries that added warmth and festivity to the celebration.

Even with the challenges faced by Cebuanos this year, The Wave Towers continues to honor the spirit of the season in meaningful, heartfelt ways. Rona Lacanlale, Senior Business Development Manager of Cebu Landmasters Incorporated highlighted the importance of slowing down and appreciating the moment even for a short while, “It’s good to celebrate the holiday season, to have a little fun, just a little something to celebrate the holidays.”

The night came alive as guests and stakeholders filled the room and vibed with the live performances, indulgent food, and exciting raffle prizes. The evening became even more magical as guests were treated to a special visit from Santa Claus himself, creating a joyful break from the busy life and leaving guests with a sense of community and cheer.

State of the art architecture

With the recent Earthquake that hit Cebu, Cebu Landmasters Inc. assures its clients that The Wave Towers adopt the engineering and architecture necessary to combat earthquakes. “When we designed this project, we also designed it in a way that it could withstand high intensity earthquakes… rest assured that our buyers are safe in this project and that it was really well designed, specifically for that.” said Lacanlale.

Construction for the first tower of The Wave Towers, Nagomi, began in November 2025. The Wave Tower Nagomi will rise to 40 storeys, with 35 dedicated to residential spaces, and offers a selection of studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom units. Each unit features a wardrobe for 1-bedroom units and above, a range hood, an intercom system, a split-type air-conditioning system, a smart lockset, and a fire detection and suppression system.

The Wave Towers Nagomi is envisioned to be a serene and modern sanctuary, offering a lifestyle that blends relaxation, convenience, and understated elegance in the heart of Cebu. For more information, visit thewavetowers.ph or follow The Wave Towers on Facebook and @thewavetowersofficial on Instagram.