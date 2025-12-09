ArenaPlus hosts Miguel Tabuena Victory Night for winning the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus

The hometown hero and ArenaPlus official ambassador is back in Manila for the Swing Above The Odds: Miguel Tabuena Victory Night hosted by ArenaPlus to celebrate his historic win during the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus.

A night of celebration focused on the Miguel Tabuena’s achievements and journey in becoming the first Filipino to win the inaugural International Series Philippines at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Laguna last October 26.

The private social event was held at the newly awarded Michelin selected, Uma Nota Manila in Taguig City last November 27.

ArenaPlus official ambassador Miguel Tabuena

Family and friends of Tabuena, partners in the media, and organizations came together for a night of celebration focusing on the champion’s achievements and journey in becoming the first Filipino to win the inaugural International Series Philippines at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Laguna last October 26.

The night started with a congratulatory video from close friends and family, heads of the Asian Tour and International Series also greeted the champion and hopes to see Miguel defend his title next year. A game of pick or pass was also played where Miguel agreed or disagreed on a statement like: playing a tournament with brand new golf club, ice baths before and after a game, wearing light colors when golfing, and so on as the crowd also reacted with the segment.

One of the major highlights of the event was the awarding of the 2.5 Million Pesos by ArenaPlus in recognition of his outstanding victory and swinging above the odds during the International Series tournament.

ArenaPlus awards 2.5 Million to Miguel Tabuena

The check was presented by Ms. Celeste Jovenir, DigiPlus Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Sustainability who also shared a message of appreciation to the champion, “Thank you Miguel, in you we see your pursuit of excellence, hard work, and desire to uplift the Filipino talent on the world stage, as ArenaPlus remains committed in supporting local athletes and elevating the sports industry in the Philippines.”

A Media Q&A session was also held at the function together with Miguel and Ms. Celeste who alternately answered questions from media partners in attendance all relating to future plans, brand partnerships, and other upcoming tournaments.

Ms. Celeste answered how ArenaPlus sees itself playing in elevating other Filipino athletes and sports beyond golf, stating that, “At ArenaPlus, the country’s number one sportsbook, it’s natural for us to support the nation’s sports scene, and we started doing this on a foundation level, but even on a branding level, we have started supporting institutions including the Philippine Sports Commission, we were also a big part of the International Series Philippines. With this, we want to be able to help the country to develop top emerging athletes, providing them with the proper resources and support.”

Miguel Tabuena and Ms. Celeste Jovenir during the Media Q&A Session

Miguel was also asked about how does the win compare to his previous titles in terms of significance and preparation, “I believe that every International Series is special, but for this one, it was difficult and I needed to adapt to it because it had more pressure, and expectation from the people. Thank God I was able to pull it off in front of my friends, family, my wife and daughter, it was nice to be able to see them on the 18th green and have a moment with them that I will cherish for the rest of my life.” said the champion.

The event was hosted by Mr. Boom Gonzalez who called Miguel a “True Pride of the Philippines and a true inspiration in every Filipino golfer chasing their sports dreams”. Lucky Tee Draws were also announced for the guests who won exciting prizes courtesy of ArenaPlus. Also in attendance was the Concert King, Martin Nievera who shared the stage with Miguel singing Martin’s hit song “I’ll be there”, also entertaining the audience was a saxophone serenade during dinner and a set by DJ Abdel Aziz.

Martin Nievera surprises Miguel Tabuena for a duet

Before the night ended, Miguel thanked everyone in attendance, “It takes a village to accomplish something, it really does, I’m truly honored to be here in front of you, what I did took so much out of me and I wouldn’t be able to do it without all of you. I wanna thank ArenaPlus also for hosting us at Uma Nota and just be able to celebrate what has happened in the International Series, because I haven’t done it yet, so this is like the biggest start”.