Missing in Cebu City down to 5 after woman found alive in Bacayan

Floodwaters in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City | Photo courtesy of CCDRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A month after typhoon Tino battered Cebu City’s uplands, one of six residents previously believed to be missing has been found alive.

Authorities revised the official number of missing persons to five, even as search-and-retrieval operations continue without letup.

Karen Baloney, 30, who was initially listed as “missing” was discovered safe at her home in Barangay Bacayan, said Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) in an interview on Tuesday, December 9.

“As of this time, the reported number was six missing persons, but I am happy to announce that only five are missing [after] typhoon Tino,” Tumulak said.

“Nakita nato ang ika number 6 nga naa ra sa ilang balay during MDM and DVI profiling on December 5. Pagkuha unta sa DNA, didto nato nahibaw-an nga buhi diay, (We found the sixth person during MDM and DVI profiling on December 5 and confirmed she is alive during DNA testing).”

READ: 30 days after Tino: 6 still missing in Cebu City

According to Tumulak, the woman was reported as having gone missing during the storm. But neither her relatives nor the barangay informed the city that she had returned home a week later.

“Tungod sa iyang kahadlok, nilakaw siya and nibalik siya after a week after the typhoon (Out of fear, she walked away and came back a week after the typhoon),” he added.

Because her return was never logged, she remained on the city’s official missing persons list until December 5.

READ: 3 weeks after Tino: 44 still missing in Cebu, search continues

Ops continue: ‘We cannot stop’

Despite the updated count, Tumulak said the city will not suspend its search efforts, particularly with two families insisting that operations continue.

“We continue to try to retrieve those who were lost after typhoon Tino because we cannot stop the operation,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English. “In fairness to the families, we cannot stop. We cannot do that. We will stop only when the families tell us to.”

Teams continue to traverse river systems and mountain routes from Paril down to Compostela and Liloan — areas connected through the Cotcot-Lusaran river network, where floodwaters and debris may have carried victims.

“Our support continues. We also called the municipality of Compostela and Liloan… There search is also ongoing,” Tumulak noted.

Search teams have also deployed K9 units while clearing debris along rivers and mountain trails.

“Gipangkuha nato ang debris, gadala sad tag K9 dogs, gibuhat gyud nato ang tanan para makita gyud, (We removed the debris, we have brought K9 dogs, we are really doing everything to find the lost),” he said.

“Balik-balikon gyud na siya kay ma-identify raman nato ang missing if taga-asa, asa dapita ang flow sa river (We will keep retracing out steps because we can only identify the missing based on where they are from according to the river’s flow).”

Full-scale profiling, DNA collection underway

The discovery of the Bacayan resident came during a scheduled profiling session. This is part of Cebu City’s intensified effort to identify any body that may still be recovered.

Earlier, Tumulak had announced that the city, in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the MDM cluster, would begin collecting DNA samples from the relatives of the missing to aid in identification.

“Importante kaayo nga kompleto ang files sa next of kin. If naa tay makit-an, mailhan dayon pinaagi sa DNA, (It is very important to have complete files of the next of kin so that we can immediately recognize [a retrieved body] through its DNA],” he said in a previous interview.

The profiling effort is led by DILG Cebu City Director Jonah Pino and includes the Philippine National Police, City Health Department, and CCDRRMC.

Remaining 5 still unaccounted for

The five individuals still missing are from heavily affected upland barangays:

Two from Bacayan

One from Binaliw

One from Paril

One from Lusaran

Most of these areas were hit by severe flooding and landslides during typhoon Tino’s onslaught on November 4, 2025.

Search teams have been deployed daily for the past month, following river flows, debris paths, and reports of possible sightings.

A body recovered along the Cotcot River on November 27 has been buried pending formal identification through DNA testing.

Local coordination strengthens search grid

The CCDRRMO, barangay responders, and volunteers continue to widen their search coverage, coordinating closely with neighboring disaster offices in the towns of Compostela and Liloan.

Tumulak said families have also cited accounts of bodies swept away by strong currents, prompting teams to monitor various exit points of interconnected river systems.

“Who knows if napadpad ni sila, or if dunay problema sa mental health, or if they became victims of flooding, (Who knows if they were carried away, or they have mental health problems),” he earlier said, recalling similar cases where victims were identified only through clothing or personal items.

Families hopeful, responders committed

Tumulak acknowledged the anguish of waiting families but stressed that operations will persist out of respect for their plea for closure.

“We know the agony and pain families are going through,” he said. “If we say we are stopping the search, it is unfair for them.”

The five missing residents remain unaccounted for as of December 9.

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