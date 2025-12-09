Officials approve timeline for enacting 2026 national budget

Signing of the 2025 national budget in 2024 | INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines – The Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) has approved the proposed timeline for the passage of the 2026 national budget plan, Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

The approval was made during the Ledac meeting at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Tuesday morning to discuss legislative priorities, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told Palace reporters.

“The Ledac also agreed on the timelines for the passage of the General Appropriations Bill and the submission of the enrolled bill for the President’s signature,” Castro said.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, House Speaker Faustino Dy III, and House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos were among the congressional leaders present at the Ledac meeting.

READ: P6.793 trillion 2026 national budget approved on 2nd Senate reading

Almost ₱7 trillion

The Senate on December 2 formally opened the period of amendments for House Bill 4058 or the proposed 2026 General Appropriations Act, marking one of the final stages before the chamber finalizes its version of next year’s national budget.

The proposed PHP6.793-trillion budget for 2026, aligned with the Medium-Term Fiscal Program, aims to gradually reduce deficit and debt while creating jobs and cutting poverty to single digits by the end of Marcos’ term.

On December 4, Malacañang hoped that Congress would fast-track the passage of the proposed 2026 national budget, warning that reliance on a reenacted 2025 appropriations could pose challenges to government operations.

A reenacted budget is a continuation of the previous year’s appropriations and is used when a new budget is not enacted on time.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP