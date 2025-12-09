Move Lilo-an team with the Crossover 3×3 Basketball Holiday Clash organizers. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former beauty queen and varsity standout Katherine Jumapao steered Move Liloan to a milestone win in the local women’s basketball scene after capturing the Bigway Sports–Crossover 3×3 Season 2 Holiday Clash women’s division title last weekend at the Cube Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Jumapao, who also serves as a councilor in Liloan town and is a known sports patron through Move Liloan, teamed up with veteran players Kristel Mae Pitogo, Lyssa Lubiano, and Sharlyn Owatan. All are in their 30s except for the 21-year-old Lubiano.

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Move Liloan claimed the women’s crown after defeating the younger University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu-A Fighting Maroons, 15–12, in a tight championship match. The win capped a strong campaign that included an unbeaten 4–0 run in the eliminations, which gave them a smooth path to the finals.

UP Cebu-A, composed of Althea Therese Degar, Jessha Banguil, Lourien Navarro, and Mary Bell Alce, earned the other finals berth with their equally impressive 3–1 record. The title match was a tense exchange from start to finish, but Move Liloan leaned on its experience to pull off a historic victory.

For Jumapao, their edge came from years of playing at a high level. She said their chemistry, focus, and game awareness helped them outplay a younger, quicker opponent.

“We’re incredibly happy to come out as champions in the women’s 3×3 event. We treated our knowledge and experience as our greatest advantage. We stayed composed, trusted our chemistry, and played smart against our younger opponents,” said Jumapao, a former University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warrior in both basketball and volleyball.

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She added that their ball movement and quick passing limited the need for heavy dribbling, forcing their opponents into difficult defensive reads. Laughing, she said they avoided playing at the opponent’s fast pace because they “aren’t that young anymore.”

“This victory proves that heart and wisdom can compete with speed and youth. We’re grateful for everyone who supported us throughout this journey. We also want to recognize the talent of the rising players we faced. Their energy and passion inspire us to keep pushing. We truly hope to see more 3×3 tournaments in the future so all players, young and seasoned, have a platform to grow and shine,” said Jumapao, who earlier backed the inclusion of a Cesafi women’s division before it was shelved.

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