Kahayag ug Paglaum: Duros Group comes together for a heartfelt holiday celebration

When all else fails, light and hope always lift people from the deepest pits of the world. The Duros Group redefined what it means to usher in the holiday season.

This year’s theme, “Kahayag ug Paglaum” [Light and Hope], brings a renewed sense of purpose and optimism to its employees, stakeholders, and the communities it serves.

It was more than a festive celebration, it was a moment of remembering and honoring the unbreakable spirit of the Filipino people in the face of recent adversities.

The Duros Group of Companies held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on November 26, 2025 featuring its parol-studded Christmas tree at One Tectona Hotel.

Kahayag ug paglaum

Grounded in collective faith, the Duros Group opened the celebration with company representatives leading a solemn intercessory prayer, followed by a candle-lighting to offer prayers for communities affected by the recent calamities and for the nation as it continues to battle the plague of corruption.

This year’s theme, “Kahayag ug Paglaum” [Light and Hope], brings a renewed sense of purpose and optimism to its employees, stakeholders, and the communities it serves. In his message, Duros Hotel Managing Director Adie Gallares shared that One Tectona Hotel—located in Liloan, where the onslaught of Typhoon Tino was especially destructive—is more than just an establishment; it served as a refuge for displaced families and a sanctuary for volunteers mobilizing relief efforts for earthquake victims.

The ceremony also highlighted its humanitarian arm, Duros Care, which continues to implement and mobilize relief efforts for calamity-stricken communities in Cebu. Among its recent initiatives is the successful delivery of water to earthquake-affected areas in Northern Cebu. Duros Care affirms its commitment to stand with every Filipino in building stronger, more resilient communities.

A celebration deeply cebuano

Nothing makes a celebration more Cebuano than a daygon [Christmas carol] segment. Members of the board happily came together to sing the classics Pasko sa Kalipay, Kasadya Ning Taknaa, and Maglipay Kita, with employees and stakeholders joining in the joyful chorus.

As the night grew deeper, the Duros Group‘s Christmas tree shone brightly against the dark sky, standing firm as a symbol of strength and resilience, especially of the Cebuanos.