Sinulog 2026 preparations now 60% ready

Councilor Dave Tumulak shared an update on the ongoing construction of the Sinulog stage for Sinulog 2026 on Facebook on December 8, 2025. Sinulog 2026 is on January 18, 2026. | Dave Tumulak/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Preparations for Sinulog 2026 are now 60 percent complete barely a month before Cebu’s grandest festival returns to the streets, organizers say.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, member of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive committee, said on Tuesday, December 9, that core festival components are already in place, with only marketing and additional funding left as the biggest tasks.

“As of now, base sa percentage preparation, naa nata sa 60%. Ang contingents nag-ready na, ang mga barangay ug municipalities nag-ready na sa ilang presentations. Ang stage is ready na pod — gamay nalang gyud ang kulang, ang landing ra gyud. Ang backup power sulod sa CCSC is in place,” Tumulak said.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu to set up two devotee cities

“Gamay nalang gyud. Marketing nalang gyud because we have to raise fund

Funding cut, private sector steps in

Tumulak said Sinulog organizers are now working double-time to close funding gaps after the Cebu City Government reduced SFI’s allocation.

The city initially allotted P90 million for Sinulog 2026 but reduced it to P78 million so that the remaining funds could be redirected to victims of recent calamities.

“We requested the marketing team to raise more funds kay nakita nato nga ang expenses dako kaayo. So naghimo ta contingency plans para dili ma-affected ang whole presentation, especially during the D-Day,” Tumulak added.

He noted that the private sector has been more active this year in offering assistance.

“Mas nindot karon kay nitabang ang mga private individuals.”

Mobile bleachers, stricter crowd protocols

Tumulak urged the public to follow festival guidelines as Sinulog organizers plan to deploy more mobile bleachers along the parade route for safety and emergency response.

“Naa tay ipamutang nga mobile bleachers along the Sinulog route — mas daghan ni karon. In case dunay calamities mahitabo, at least atong vulnerable sector adto nato ibutang. And parties should be outside the Sinulog route,” he said.

The Sinulog 2026 parade will follow the same route as last year.

Stage work ongoing; coordination meetings held

Earlier this week, workers began the construction of the Sinulog grand stage at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), which will host major events, including the Sinulog Grand Festival on January 18, 2026.

The city has also completed route coordination with barangays and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), focusing on traffic management, safety protocols, and mobility along festival roads.

Earlier program end, fewer contingents

Preparations are aligned with Mayor Nestor Archival’s directive to streamline the grand parade and end festivities by 7 p.m. Archival earlier said the city learned from operational issues, including overly long programs and floats that delayed the parade.

For 2026, organizers are considering:

Capping contingents at 35

Stricter float specifications

Mandatory float inspections

Early-evening fireworks

Clearer crowd-control rules

Religious focus, reduced brand visibility

SFI emphasized that performers and floats must highlight religious devotion, following the long-standing reminder that Sinulog is a festival honoring the Sto. Niño.

All floats must maintain 70% religious representation and only 30% brand visibility.

Sinulog 2026 will remain at CCSC “to bring the festival back to where it was conceptualized,” Archival earlier said.

READ: Nazareno 2026: No vendors allowed around Quiapo Church Jan 7-9

Some LGUs skip Sinulog amid calamity response

Several local governments, including Talisay, have opted out of participating in Sinulog 2026 to focus resources on recovery efforts following the devastation from Typhoon Tino.

Security, mobility top priorities

Archival said peace and order remain the city’s most critical task. Shuttle buses, tighter liquor rules, and the restriction of concerts and parties to the South Road Properties (SRP) are among the measures to prevent congestion and maintain order.

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