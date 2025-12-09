Sinulog 2026: Cebu City sets ₱1M–1.5M subsidy for contingents

Abellana National School’s performance for the Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog Festival 2025 on Sunday, Jan. 19. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will retain the same subsidy structure used in Sinulog 2025, with local contingents set to receive P1 million each and out-of-town groups getting P1.5 million.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, a member of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Committee, confirmed on Tuesday, December 9, that the city would be maintaining last year’s subsidy rates despite the foundation’s budget cuts and the ongoing fundraising efforts to close financial gaps.

READ: Sinulog 2026 sets ₱3-million grand prize

“In terms of subsidy, the Cebu City government will give P1 million to Cebu City–based contingents. Out-of-town, including the province, is P1.5 million. Mahatag siya (This will be released), hopefully this month,” Tumulak told reporters.

The subsidy is expected to support costume production, choreography, music, props, and transport expenses of participating groups—costs that typically rise in the final weeks before the festival.

Same subsidy scale as Sinulog 2025

This year’s Sinulog edition received financial support when Cebu City released a total of P38 million to 42 contingents, providing P1.5 million to out-of-town performers and P1 million to city- and province-based groups.

The city also increased prizes for categories such as puppeteers and waived fees for artists.

READ: Governor Baricuatro to offer Sinulog dance with Danao contingent

A unified Sinulog returns in 2026

The subsidy announcement comes as Cebu City and Cebu Province prepare for a reunification after years of holding separate Sinulog celebrations.

For the first time since 2022, both Capitol- and City-backed contingents will perform under one festival in January 2026. Governor Pamela Baricuatro is even slated to dance with Danao City performers, though not as an official contingent.

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier confirmed that 37 contingents have committed to joining next year’s event.

“Niingon siya [Gov. Baricuatro], ‘Nes, we will have one Sinulog—whatever your plan, just tell me,’” Archival said.

READ: Cebu City trims down Sinulog 2026 budget to aid Tino recovery

The divide between city and province started in 2023 after disputes over the South Road Properties (SRP) venue and safety concerns. This led to the creation of “Sinulog sa Carmen” in 2023 and “Sinulog sa Lalawigan” in 2024.

City officials say such divisions “will not happen again.”

Preparations now at 60%

Tumulak said Sinulog 2026 preparations were “60 percent complete,” with contingents, barangays, and municipalities finalizing their performances. The main stage at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is nearly finished, except for its landing area, and backup power systems are already in place.

“As of now, base sa percentage preparation, naa nata sa (we are at) 60%,” he said.

(As of now, based on the percentage preparation, we are now at 60 percent.)

READ: Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

“Gamay na lang gyud. Marketing na lang gyud because we have to raise funds,” he said.

(We only need a few more. We only need marketing because we have to raise funds.)

Budget cuts prompt private sector involvement

Sinulog organizers are tightening their operations after Cebu City trimmed SFI’s budget from P90 million to P78 million to divert funds to calamity-hit communities, particularly those affected by Typhoon Tino.

“We requested the marketing team to raise more funds kay nakita nato nga ang expenses dako kaayo,” Tumulak said.

(We requested the marketing team to raise funds because we saw the expenses are really huge.)

“Mas nindot karon kay nitabang ang mga private individuals,” he said.

(It is better now because this helped the private individuals.)

More bleachers, stricter crowd control

The city will deploy additional mobile bleachers along the parade route to ensure safety and assist vulnerable spectators in case of emergencies.

“Naa tay ipamutang nga mobile bleachers along the Sinulog route — mas daghan ni karon,” Tumulak said.

(We will install mobile bleachers along the Sinulog route — these will be more now.)

“And parties should be outside the Sinulog route,” he said.

The parade will follow the same route used in 2025.

Grand prize stays at P3 million

Archival earlier confirmed that the top prize for the Ritual Showdown remained at P3 million, consistent with Sinulog 2025’s prizes.

“Ang ako lang, the same ka successful pero gamay ang gasto,” he said.

For me, it is as successful but lesser cost.)

Province yet to announce its subsidy

While Cebu City has finalized its financial support, the provincial government has yet to disclose the amount it plans to grant to its participating contingents.