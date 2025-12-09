University of San Carlos Warriors dominate Cesafi athletics

The University of San Carlos Warriors track and field team pose for a group photo. | Photo from Arvin Loberanis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors flexed their might on the track after clinching the overall championship in the collegiate and secondary girls divisions of the Cesafi Season 25 athletics meet last weekend at the Cebu City Sports Center oval.

USC, coached by veteran mentor Arvin Loberanis, bagged 26 gold medals, 18 silvers, and nine bronzes across the men’s and women’s divisions.

The Lady Warriors powered the campaign with 14 golds, while the men’s side added 12.

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters settled for second place with a 13-6-4 haul, followed by the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters with 7-10-12.

The University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons finished with 2-13-20.

READ: Cesafi basketball: USC Warriors outlast UP Cebu in late rally

High school standings

In the high school division, the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors also delivered a strong performance.

They topped the standings with a 16-13-9 tally, led by their champion girls team.

UC followed closely with 15-7-9, boosted by the boys division title.

UCLM placed third with 12-16-14, while Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) posted a 4-18-8 finish.

Triple gold

USC’s collegiate gold medalists were led by Michelle Zamora, who swept the women’s 1,500m, 3,000m, and 5,000m events.

Kristine Tabarno also claimed three golds after ruling the 100m hurdles, triple jump, and long jump.

Jamaica Nina Punay added wins in the 100m and 200m.

Other USC gold medalists were

Fritz Tulod (400m men’s),

Jhonn Marc Dizon (3,000m steeplechase),

Vyllete Kaye Alvez (3,000m walk),

Christian Jerald Meguillo (triple jump),

Dennard Mahin (long jump), and

Juliana Nicole Loberanis (high jump).

USC also topped the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays and the men’s 4x400m relay.

UC’s campaign was led by triple-gold winner Judy Grace Repeso in the shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw.

Double-gold finishers were Angel Jia Sevilleno (women’s 400m and 800m) and Mark Mahinay (men’s 1,500m and 5,000m).

Other UC gold medalists were

Haillie JP Fiedacan (200m men’s),

Oswaldo Arcelo (800m men’s),

Jay Ryan Tayab (110m hurdles),

Kim Lorenz Licayan (400m hurdles), and

Vincent Renz Linamas (shot put).

UCLM’s gold medalists included

Lanz Costanas (100m men’s),

Khey Kharen Tanga-an (400m hurdles),

Parley Panucat (5,000m walk),

Uriah James Capispisan (discus throw),

Mariel Inoc (javelin throw), and

the women’s 4x400m relay team.

UP’s golds came from El Clarence Montebon (javelin throw) and Gerard Maglasang (high jump).

In the high school ranks, SCSC standout Mellanie Pulgo stole the spotlight with five gold medals in the 800m, 1,500m, and 3,000m.

Other SCSC gold medalists were

Ramil Dela Peña Jr. (110m hurdles),

Juliana Nicole Loberanis (high jump),

Chad Russel Aroa (long jump),

Angelica Avila (high jump), and

the girls’ 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.

UC Main’s John Mark Iwata collected three golds in the 1,500m, 3,000m steeplechase, and 5,000m.

Double-gold winners for UC were Myles Andre Tutor (100m and 200m), Sean Kyle Carillo (400m and 800m), and John Wynn Labrador (shot put and discus throw).

Also striking gold were Lizwyn Brizo (2,000m walk), Enrico Dano (triple jump), Mohimo Sadaya (long jump), and the boys’ 4x100m and girls’ 4x400m relay teams.

UCLM’s top performer was Princess Joyce Bontuyan, who ruled the shot put and discus throw.

Other UCLM gold medalists included

Kisstrel Ann Lumagsao (400m girls),

Kestian Erick Ceniza (2,000m walk),

Kenrich Estrera (discus throw),

Mariel Inoc (javelin throw),

Clyde Jezriel Salvacion (javelin throw),

Rhea Mae Orque (triple jump), and

the boys’ 4x400m relay team.

SHS-AdC’s Jormaine Pinanonang rounded out the winners with victories in the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles girls events.

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