Air Supply returns to Cebu for their 50th anniversary tour

Cebuano fans of soft rock are getting a rare treat as Air Supply returns to the Queen City of the South for a milestone celebration. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock are marking fifty years in the music industry, and Cebu is one of the highlighted stops of their 50th Anniversary World Tour.

The concert is set for January 27. 2026 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, bringing together generations who have loved, lived, and cried to their unforgettable ballads.

For almost five decades, the duo has performed in over 5,500 concerts around the world. Their songs have shaped countless love stories and remain karaoke favourites for Filipinos. Whether it is “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Here I Am,” “Sweet Dreams,” or the powerful “Making Love Out of Nothing At All,” these classics continue to resonate across ages. And for those who want to secure their seats early, the ongoing 12.12 Sale gives fans a 12% discount on tickets from December 6 to 14. It is a timely chance to treat yourself during the holiday season.

Why Cebu still matters to Air Supply

During a recent exclusive media press conference, the duo shared why coming back to Cebu always feels meaningful. “We don’t like to disappoint many fans, and we have been here a lot, so we are looking forward to being back,” they said. Cebu’s enthusiastic audience has played a big part in their decision to return, especially during this milestone year.

They also reflected on what has kept Air Supply relevant for five decades. According to Graham and Russell, it all comes down to two things: the people who embraced their music and their belief in each other from the very beginning. “People are still coming. We believe in ourselves and that goes a long, long way,” they shared. Their partnership, often seen as one of the most enduring in the music industry, remains grounded in trust and mutual respect.

Photo from Google.com

The duo’s perspective on the world has changed over the years, but their commitment to good music and good character has stayed the same. “We like to think we are role models to people. We are good citizens and we should care about people. We love romantic music and this is a beautiful thing,” they added.

What fans can expect in Cebu

Cebu concertgoers can expect an evening filled with nostalgia, but the band hinted that the show will also feature something new. “All hits, new songs, and a new look for the band,” they teased. There will be touches of rock and roll, cello arrangements, and surprises sprinkled throughout the night. While they are not certain about collaborations with local artists, they shared their excitement in hearing more talents in Cebu.

When asked what they would tell their younger selves before fame arrived, they offered advice that mirrors their own journey. “Surround yourself with your people. Great people don’t take advantage of you. Trust the people you work with,” they said. Their fifty-year story is not only about music. It is also about the people who helped shape it.

As the holiday season approaches, the duo had a heartfelt Christmas wish for the world. “Peace on earth. The world needs that right now. We should all come together to help each other.” A fitting reminder as fans prepare to gather for a night of music that has comforted hearts for generations.

Air Supply’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will take place on 27 January 2026 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Fans can also enjoy a 12% discount through the 12.12 Sale, which runs from December 6 to 14. Whether you grew up listening to their music or discovered their timeless hits through someone you love, this upcoming concert is the perfect chance to relive the magic live on stage.