COA: Carcar’s rice aid lacks recipient list

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has raised concerns over the Carcar City government’s failure to provide distribution lists for nearly P3 million worth of rice assistance procured from calamity funds.

In its 2024 Annual Audit Report, COA flagged the city’s purchase of 1,073 sacks of 50-kilogram rice costing P2,993,670 using financial assistance from the Cebu provincial government.

But the state’s auditing body discovered that the city cannot prove whether the aid actually reached intended beneficiaries, citing the absence of distribution lists or lists of recipients/beneficiaries.

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“Management may find it difficult to prove the regularity of the distribution and if indeed there was a distribution of rice,” the audit report warned.

Calamity assistance

The city received P3 million in July 2024 under the province’s calamity fund program and charged the procurement of rice to its Trust Liabilities – Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund account.

The rice was inspected and accepted by the City General Services Office (CGSO) on September 27 and paid through Check No. 571333 dated October 29, 2024.

But auditors noted multiple issues with the Carcar rice aid transaction.

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Aside from the missing distribution documents, the city improperly recorded the purchase by debiting it to the trust fund instead of the appropriate inventory account.

In turn, it violates Section 51 of the Local Government Unit Manual on the New Government Accounting System (NGAS), COA pointed out.

The provision requires that all supplies and materials for stock, whether or not consumed within the year, be recorded as assets using the perpetual inventory method.

COA said the city also failed to prepare entries recognizing the inventory, expenses, and income related to the grant.

COA’s post-audit review also found that the CGSO certified on October 24 that the rice stocks were still in its custody, though city officials later reported that all sacks had been distributed by year-end.

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Even so, auditors said the city still did not submit signed lists of beneficiaries despite requests made during the audit.

COA recommended that the CGSO submit the duly acknowledged distribution lists to ensure accountability for the rice assistance.

It also directed the acting city accountant to comply with proper recording procedures for supply and material purchases.

The city government of Carcar agreed with both recommendations.

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