CESAFI CHESS: USJ-R, UC bag two titles each in two-day tilt

The USJ-R chess team. | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters each pocketed two gold medals in the Cesafi Season 25 chess tournament held over the weekend.

Supervised by the Cebu School of Chessda, USJ-R took control of the college men’s and high school boys divisions, while UC topped the high school girls and elementary girls brackets.

In the college men’s division, USJ-R fielded Jeremy Tanudra, Jervy Villarin, Reishi Boy Polan, Arje Villarin, Rengie Momo, and Kent Louie Montejo. They outplayed UC, which settled for silver, while Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) claimed bronze.

READ: Chess: 6 schools compete in Cesafi tourney

USJ-R’s high school boys squad composed of Chrisam Ostria, Keirt Rolevan Rusia, Luke Axel Basillote, and Matt Andrew Pasignajen, also delivered strong performances to secure the division title.

The UC Main chess team. | Cebu School of Chess photo

UC shone in the girls divisions of the Cesafi chess tournament held at Robinsons Galleria Cebu. The high school girls team of Maria Kristine Lavandero, Glydel Janine Rodrigo, Loisse Antonette Lozada, Alexia Marthea Lozada, and Ina Grace Caylan brought home the gold. UC’s elementary girls lineup of Adina Vera Kwan, Danica Jolly Lavandero, and Danika Rose Dakay, also ruled their division. CIT-U and Cebu Eastern College finished second and third, respectively.

In the women’s division, the University of San Carlos (USC) topped the field, followed by UP Cebu in second and USJ-R in third. USC’s squad featured Shane Kimberly Cabagnot, Cherie Gail Hewe, Regina Catherine Quinanola, Kryztyl Badilles, and Angel Naureen Bagano.

CIT-U also captured gold in the elementary boys division with the team of Joseph Gabriel Dacanay, Lyndon Miguel Ramos, Tristan Czachary Sabijon, Xavier Jumag, and Sherlock Lee Andrei Oredina. Cebu Eastern College finished second and UC took third.

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