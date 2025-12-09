Makabayan pushes for genuine reform as Marcos tags priority bills

The plenary hall of the Philippine House of Representatives | PNA photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Makabayan coalition renewed its call for long-overdue political reforms after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Congress to prioritize four key legislative measures.

Makabayan, in a statement released on Tuesday, December 9 emphasized its longstanding advocacy for laws to curb political dynasties.

The coalition also called for reforms to the party-list system and stronger government transparency and accountability.

The coalition said these reforms have become more urgent amid political crises at the highest levels of the administration.

READ: Makabayan launches ‘No Marcos, No Duterte’ governance program

Makabayan highlighted several measures it has filed in Congress. These include bills to define and prohibit political dynasties, reform the party-list system for marginalized groups, and expand public access to government information through a Freedom of Information law.

The coalition said these measures would give citizens more oversight of public affairs. They would be able to better monitor the national budget and top officials’ statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth.

Public vigilance needed

“Makabayan stands ready to advance major political reforms and government accountability,” the statement read.

“We expect that committee hearings will be set soon, and we call on the public to remain vigilant and actively involved in both the legislative process and the parliament of the streets to push for these reforms.”

The group warned that failing to pass these long-overdue laws would cement Marcos’ status as a “lame-duck” president.

Such failure would also expose the administration’s anti-corruption drive as a sham, they said.

The statement came after Marcos met with lawmakers at the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac).

Marcos urged them to review bills on political dynasties, the party-list system, an independent people’s commission, and public accountability. Legislators, he said, should prioritize their passage.

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