Liloan fatal road crash: One dead, one injured, truck driver freed after settlement

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The driver of the trailer truck in the fatal road crash in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan, Cebu on Friday, December 5, was released from police custody after the victim’s family decided not to pursue charges on Sunday, December 7, according to police.

Police Staff Sergeant Eden Pepito of the Liloan Municipal Police Station said in an interview on Tuesday, December 9, that the victim’s mother signed the affidavit. She represented the family as the deceased was single.

The settlement paved the way for the release of the truck driver, who had earlier been placed in police custody for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

The truck driver was identified as Jerson Soriño Silva, 35, married, a resident of Zamboanga del Norte, while the fatality was identified as Nicasio Batoctoy Sayson Jr., 43, single, a resident of Barangay Fortaliza, Tuburan, Cebu.

Dennis Delima Resaba, 49, drove the motorcycle that Sayson was riding. Resaba is a married resident of Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City. Jonic Valiente Alcayde, 34, single, a resident of Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, was driving the multicab that the motorcycle collided with.

Settlement

According to Pepito, the trucking company initially gave Sayson’s mother ₱20,000, while co-workers of Silva contributed additional financial assistance, bringing the total amount to ₱28,000.

The family, he said, no longer blamed the truck driver for the accident and agreed to the settlement after acknowledging that the driver had no direct fault in the collision.

The trucking firm, Pepito added, also informed Sayson’s family that it was prepared to defend its driver if the case went to court.

“Wala sad gud nila gi-blame ang katong sa driver sa truck pud kay aminado man sad sila nga wala sad gyu’y sala ang driver ato nga truck. Mao nang nisugot nalang sila nga settle gyud kay niingon man sad to sa side sa trucking nga og di sila mudawat sad, pakiha nalang sad sila kay confident man sad sila nga makadepensa sila,” Pepito said.(The family didn’t blame the truck driver and acknowledged he wasn’t at fault. They also agreed to settle because the trucking company had said they were confident that they could defend their driver if the case went to court.)

How the multiple incidents happened

Police investigation showed that Sayson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling northbound when it collided with a multicab.

The impact caused both Resaba and Sayson to fall onto the road.

While Resaba avoided being run over, Sayson was reportedly run over by the rear tires of the trailer truck that was traveling behind the multicab in the innermost lane. He was believed to have been asleep just before the accident happened.

Pepito said the police could not be certain whether the truck driver attempted to avoid the victim because the trailer was following the multicab at close range when the crash happened.

Resaba, the motorcycle driver, was rushed to the hospital after sustaining facial lacerations and swelling.

Pepito added that Resaba was initially brought to a hospital in Danao City before being transferred to a medical facility in Cebu City, based on his family’s account.

Alleged intoxication and pending settlement

Pepito said there was no conclusive liquor test conducted on Resaba, but he personally suspected intoxication based on circumstances gathered during the investigation.

He added that a message found on Sayson’s cellphone indicated that both the driver and passenger had been drinking before the accident.

As of December 9, Pepito said no case has yet been filed involving Resaba or Alcayde.

Alcayde, however, has reportedly demanded payment for half of the cost of repairing the vehicle’s left rear, and settlement talks are still ongoing.

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