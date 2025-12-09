COA to Lapu-Lapu: Explain ₱395,500 spending on raffles, parlor games

Lapu-Lapu City Hall | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) flagged as irregular the Lapu-Lapu City government’s disbursement of cash as prizes in raffle and parlor games during its 2024 yearend evaluation and Christmas celebration.

The prizes amounted to ₱395,500.

State auditors pointed out this was contrary to Sections 2 and 4(2) of Presidential Decree No. 1445, also known as the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines.

Based on the audit report of COA, of P446,000 in cash advances, the city paid its employees games and raffle draw prizes amounting to P395,500 during its 2024 yearend evaluation program.

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Public benefit sought

“The above disbursements are clearly not solely for public purpose as it did not benefit the public at large,” COA noted in its 2024 audit report.

The commission said that the disbursement of public funds must be authorized by law and serve a public purpose.

Raffle draws and parlor games or contests, according to the auditors, do not meet the public purpose test for disbursement of public funds and are deemed irregular pursuant to COA Circular No. 2012-003, dated Oct. 29, 2012.

COA recommended that the city provide a legal basis for the payment of the raffle draws and parlor games/contests to its employee or otherwise, refrain from incurring similar expenses for this activity.

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Sec. 2 of PD No. 1445 states that it is the declared policy of the State to ensure that all government resources are managed, expended, and utilized in accordance with the law and regulations, safeguarding them against loss or wastage through illegal or improper disposition.

This aims to ensure efficiency, economy, and effectiveness in government operations.

The auditors also reminded Lapu-Lapu City to exercise prudence in the disposition of government funds, ensuring that limited resources are spent with a focus on efficiency, economy, and effectiveness in operations.

Former city mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, currently the congressman of Lapu-Lapu City’s lone district, said the expenditures in question were grounded on RA No. 7160.

He said this law authorized local governments to use resources for the general welfare, including employee welfare and productivity.

Aside from this, he said, the expenditure was part of the approved supplemental budget and backed by a valid appropriation ordinance.

The COA report, however, disputes Chan’s argument and reads: “While the activity aimed to boost employee morale, the use of public funds for chance-based or entertainment activities does not meet the standards of necessity and public service relevance.”

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