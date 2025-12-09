COA flags SSS procurement of P13.5M tissue paper rolls

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the Social Security System (SSS) for procuring 143,424 rolls of tissue paper worth P13.195 million through a verbal agreement with a supplier, a transaction state auditors said was “undertaken without sufficient planning.”

Based on its 2024 audit report on the SSS released this month, COA said the procurement exceeded the agency’s two-month supply requirement, while 116,046 rolls were left in the supplier’s custody without any written agreement “due to the absence of clear policies on the purchase of supplies and equipment.”

READ: COA: SSS failed to collect P89B worth of contributions in 2023

The commission said SSS’ management of the tissue paper rolls does not align with the rules under Section 4 of Presidential Decree (PD) No. 1445 and Section 28 of the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

“This situation indicates procurement activities that were undertaken without sufficient planning and without consideration of existing warehouse capacity, thereby posing risks of loss, damage, or deterioration of the stored items,” it added.

Under PD No. 1445, COA said all government resources must be “managed, expended, or utilized in accordance with law and regulations, and safeguard[ed] against loss or wastage through illegal or improper disposition, with a view to ensuring efficiency, economy, and effectiveness in the operations of government.”

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The commission also pointed out that the arrangement with the supplier “was based solely on a verbal agreement, without any supporting documentation or formal memorandum of understanding,” which violates fiscal responsibility principles under PD 1445.

Section 28 of the GAA, meanwhile, requires that inventories of supplies, materials, and spare parts “shall not exceed the agency’s two-month requirement.”

In response, state auditors said they recommended that SSS strictly follow the two-month inventory limit beginning the 2025 procurement cycle and “exercise prudence” in using government resources by ensuring proper procurement planning and conducting a full inventory.

The COA likewise recommended that SSS institutionalize revised procurement planning guidelines by the fourth quarter of 2025 to ensure future purchases align with actual storage capacity and operational needs.

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