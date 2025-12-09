Cebu City e-bike drivers face robbery raps over predawn holdup in Urgello

Two 19-year-old e-bike drivers face robbery charges following a predawn holdup along Urgello Street, Barangay Sambag II, Cebu City on Monday, December 8. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charges for robbery with threat and intimidation were expected to be filed on Tuesday, December 9, against two 19-year-old e-bike drivers arrested in connection with a predawn holdup along Urgello Street, Barangay Sambag II, Cebu City.

Police said that the suspects remain in temporary custody at the Abellana Police Station while they await the scheduling of inquest proceedings in the prosecutor’s office.

Predawn holdup

The robbery occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Monday, December 8. Two 19-year-old victims were standing along Urgello Street when three men aboard an e-bike allegedly declared a holdup using a pointed object.

Authorities said the suspects, acting together, threatened and intimidated the victims before taking their mobile phones and personal belongings.

From the first victim, two mobile phones were taken, while a mobile phone and a wallet containing identification cards and ₱200 cash were stolen from the second victim.

A follow-up operation conducted shortly after the incident led to the arrest of two of the three suspects, both 19 years old, in separate locations in Cebu City.

Police also recovered the mobile phone owned by the first victim and the e-bike allegedly used in the robbery.

The third suspect, identified only by the alias “Japjap,” remains at large. Police said background checks show that the fugitive has a criminal history involving similar offenses.

Charges filed as manhunt continues

In an interview on Tuesday, December 9, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said CCTV backtracking is still ongoing as part of the continued manhunt for the third suspect.

Based on the statements of the arrested suspects, Los Baños said their companion managed to escape shortly after the crime and remains in hiding.

Both arrested suspects are reportedly e-bike drivers. Police said their victims have expressed their intent to pursue criminal charges.

Los Baños emphasized that authorities are encouraging the complainants to proceed with the case, as choosing not to file charges could result in the suspects’ release.

“I-encourage gyud nato ang mga biktima to file criminal charges para dili ni sila makabiktima pa og usab kay ma-release man ni og dili ni nato file-an og kaso gyud,” he said. (We will encourage the victims to file criminal charges so that these suspects won’t prey on others. They would be released if no charge is filed against them.)

As of December 9, police said they were only awaiting the prosecutor’s schedule for the formal filing of charges, while the search for the third suspect continues.

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