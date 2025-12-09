Cesafi badminton: USJ-R, UCLM share 5 titles each in stellar campaigns

AFP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Junior Webmasters dominated the Cesafi Season 25 badminton tournament over the weekend.

Each team captured five titles and shared the top spot on the podium at the MTDY Sports Center in Mandaue City.

USJ-R ruled the collegiate division, claiming five golds across the men’s and women’s competitions, including singles A women’s, doubles women’s, singles A men’s, and singles B men’s events.

The Junior Webmasters matched that feat in the high school division, winning singles A boys, doubles boys, singles A and B girls, and mixed doubles titles, emerging as overall champions alongside USJ-R.

READ: Cebu Badminton Academy: Elevating badminton to higher level

Men’s events

In the men’s collegiate events, USJ-R’s John Kerby Rocacurva outlasted UP’s Accel Barril to take the singles A title, while USC’s PJ Arche secured bronze.

Xendritz Capiral added another gold for USJ-R in singles B by defeating USC’s Greg Sastrillas.

UP Cebu’s Dwayne Amancio settled for third.

The Jaguars’ Rhyle Saldua and Matt Cyrill Bisnar captured the men’s doubles crown over USC’s Jon Nathan Petalcorin and Kirk Montecalvo.

CIT-U’s Jandel Quistorio and Andrey Gabriel Dungog rounded out the podium in third place.

Women’s events

On the women’s side, Bianca Peralta gave USJ-R another gold in singles A, defeating USC’s Shanina Labay, with UP Cebu’s Mary Tindugan finishing third.

In doubles, Daisy Brendy Prego and Loura Jean Lumapgid bested UP Cebu’s Ariana Rfila and Camell Tomarong for another Jaguars gold medal, while USC’s Joan Therese Israel and Alexa Guinevere Bardos placed third.

USC secured two women’s titles from Trishia Valerie Acas in singles B and the duo of Kryzhaun Laboy and Bretha Jeniel Malicay in mixed doubles.

High school results

In the high school division, UCLM emerged as overall boys’ champions.

Vince Kerdy Rio won the singles A gold by defeating USJ-R’s Laurence Daganasol, with UC Main’s Earl Nathaniel Bergantin claiming bronze.

In doubles, Lloyd Erynz Rosema and Jermielle Andrae Rolos edged SCSC’s Prince Venzelle Belarmino and Jush Espaldon in the gold medal round, while UC Main’s Ariel James Manatad and Klent Lennon Arnejo finished third.

The girls’ high school division also saw UCLM dominate, winning three titles.

Ellaikha Marie Canillo topped singles A over SCSC’s Deity Lisana Bilbao, with USJ-R’s Kharyn Torrejano in third.

Nica Ysabel Gulpany won singles B against SCSC’s Mercy Lyn Cutamora, as USJ-R’s Caitlin Monte took third.

In mixed doubles, Hanz Richard Diaz and Margareth Grace Cabahug defeated SCSC’s Sean Henrick Constantino and Ryannabry Gertos.

UP Cebu’s Jonathan Tubo and Dana Jane Pradilla placed third.

SCSC claimed its lone gold in the girls’ doubles through Lovely Honey Mae Tampos and Irish Maxene Arellano. They defeated UCLM’s Therese Gail Cosido and Priscella Montes.

USJ-R’s Aim Alfeche and Dulce Acebedo finished third.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP