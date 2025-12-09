COA flags discrepancies in Lapu-Lapu officials’ Japan trip

Tourists flock to Asakusa Temple in Tokyo, Japan. | JMS photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) flagged inconsistencies in the approved and actual itineraries of Lapu-Lapu city officials during their trip to Ibaraki, Japan, from July 11 to 15, 2024.

COA claimed that the daily subsistence allowance (DSA) amounting to P732,085.20 was deemed excessive by P321,342.35 based on COA Circular No. 2012-003 and Executive Order No. 77.

Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy taken up an invitation from the Mayor of Oarai Town, Ibaraki, Japan dated May 13, 2024.

The trip was aimed at the exchange of information and best practices and the highlighting of similarities between the two cities.

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In line with this, Sitoy and and seven city councilors traveled to Japan from July 11 to 15, 2024 for cultural and knowledge exchange.

The travel incurred expenses amounting to P1,096,121.20. The regional director of the Department of Local Government in Central Visayas issued the authority to travel.

However, COA observed inconsistencies between the travel authority, invitation letter, and the cultural travel that officials undertook.

Unauthorized travel

According to COA, the city officials only visited Oarai Town, Ibaraki, Japan, on July 12.

“On July 13, 2024, the delegation proceeded to a different location — Fujikawa Town, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan — still for the same purpose, but this was done without explicit approval from the DILG,” COA’s 2024 observation report read.

COA said that the city officials have no formal invitation from Fujikawa town officials but their trip there was included in their disbursement vouchers.

On July 14, 2024, they also went sightseeing in Tokyo. The trip was not covered by travel authority.

“The deviation from the approved travel authority and the actual travel undertaken suggest that these parts of the trip were unauthorized and therefore, may be considered irregular,” the report added.

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Excessive claims for allowances

During their travel, the eight city officials claimed a daily subsistence allowance of $417 per day, amounting to P73,208.52 for three days and P97,611.36 for four days at an exchange rate of P58.52 to a dollar.

However, based on the daily rates established by the International Civil Service Commission of the United Nations under DSA Circular as of July 2024, the allowable rate for locations elsewhere in Japan is only $167 per day.

Since Oarai Town or Ibaraki is not specifically listed in the DSA Circular, the rate for ‘elsewhere ‘ was adopted, in accordance with Section 14(a) of EO No. 77. This resulted in an excess claim of P321,342.35.

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‘Return excess money’

The state auditors recommended the return of the excess DSA.

In response, Vice Mayor Sitoy clarified that the delegation arrived at Narita International Airport on July 11, 2024, and opted to rest due to the long distance to Oarai Town, Ibaraki.

They began their official activities on July 12 in Oarai, followed by a visit to Tokyo to observe tourism best practices, which was within the approved travel period and budget.

He also explained that the claimed daily rate of $417 was based on COA rules and EO No. 77, which align with the most recent United Nations/International Civil Service Commission Circular.

The vice mayor added that the delegation applied the highest applicable rate for Japan, considering past practices and the need to cover travel-related expenses.

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