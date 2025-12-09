A taste of the Holidays at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

When the holidays arrive, the air fills with anticipation—not just for cheer, but for the comforting, nostalgic tastes of the season. For many, this culinary journey begins and ends at places that feel like a second home during December, and one of the most prominent is the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Whether you are looking for an exquisite, internationally inspired feast or a casual, comforting taste of home, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino seamlessly offers the best of both worlds.

Beyond its world-class hospitality, this landmark hotel is renowned for transforming into a festive epicenter, where every corner, from the fine dining outlets to the grand lobby, celebrates the spirit of Christmas.

An exquisite Italian Christmas: La Gondola’s “Buon Natale”

For guests seeking a truly refined dining experience, the hotel’s Italian restaurant, La Gondola, is the premier destination. Headed by Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino Executive Chef, Chef Gerwin Bailon, the restaurant has curated a special four-course “Buon Natale” menu for the yuletide season.

Chef Bailon has expertly blended international culinary techniques with seasonal ingredients, resulting in dishes he describes as “rich, deep, and flavorful.” This vision ensures a luxurious and memorable Italian Christmas feast.

The menu is a symphony of rich and refined flavors:

Seafood Tortelli Soup: A delicate, savory broth embracing tender pasta pockets filled with oceanic goodness.

Sous vide Octopus: Succulent, tenderized octopus, likely complemented by bright, citrusy, or herbaceous notes.

Grilled U.S. Striploin (The Highlight): A richly marbled cut of beef, perfectly grilled to achieve a smoky crust and a juicy, flavorful center.

Chocolate Marquis: A silky, intense, and velvety chocolate dessert, offering a deep cocoa flavor and a smooth, luxurious texture.

This multi-course menu is available throughout December 1 to 31 for Php 2,500 per person, offering a perfect indulgence for the holidays.

Lobby favorites and Filipino Christmas classics

Stepping into the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino lobby is an experience in itself—a generous welcome that houses not only excellent service but the very heart of the Filipino Christmas.

Embracing tradition, the lobby is home to a dedicated Puto Bumbong and Bibingka Corner, serving up these classic steamed rice cakes that are synonymous with Simbang Gabi (Night Mass).

Adjacent to this festive corner is Madeleine, the hotel’s go-to spot for seasonal gifting and sweet cravings. Madeleine offers an ultimate selection of Christmas Goodies, ideal for sharing or enjoying in-house. Offerings feature classic bakes and unique twists on pastries, including:

Traditional Gingerbread Cookies

Festive Gingerbread Houses

A variety of signature Cinnamon Rolls

Other classic holiday bakes

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino: Your festive home away from home

Whether you are looking for an exquisite, internationally inspired feast or a casual, comforting taste of home, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino seamlessly offers the best of both worlds. From savoring the spiced warmth of Puto Bumbong to indulging in the elegance of the “Buon Natale” set menu, guests are invited to celebrate the spirit of Christmas and New Year through exceptional food and unforgettable service.

Indeed, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino makes sure that it is a place where holiday memories are not just made, but cherished forever.