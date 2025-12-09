Noche Buena gift packs ready for 86K Mandaue households, City Hall says

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano shows the Noche Buena gift packs that City Hall will provide to every household. | CDN Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Over 86,000 households in Mandaue City are set to receive Noche Buena gift packs this year as part of the “Gugma sa Pasko sa Mandaue” program.

Mandaue City aims to provide Noche Buena packs to every household based on the 2023 Census Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS).

Additional packs will be prepared for families who may not have been included in the census.

City officials believe this to be a first not only in Mandaue’s history but also in the entire Cebu Province.

₱600 Noche Buena gift packs

The 2023 CBMS recorded around 86,000 families in the city. To ensure a wider coverage, the city has prepared 100,000 gift packs.

Read: Mandaue City hopes to lift calamity survivors’ spirits with Christmas display

Each Noche Buena pack, valued at ₱600, contains 10 items: fruit cocktail, cream, spaghetti noodles and sauce, Chinese luncheon meat, carne norte, sausage, beef loaf, pork and beans, and cheese.

Households not included in the census will be verified and receive their gift packs in the next distribution batch before the New Year.

Distribution of the first batch is scheduled from December 14 to 19.

‘Christmas just like any ordinary day’

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said that the program was conceptualized in August, a little over a month after he assumed office.

“Na conceptualize man gud ni nato. Naa naman ni sa Luzon but first sa City of Mandaue. Kay katong sa board member pako, daghan man gud kong maka-storya and mangutana ko nila inig suroy nako before sa mga ka-barangay. Kamusta man inyong Pasko? Unya moingon sila, ‘Board, kanang Pasko mura ra man nag ordinary nga adlaw kay wala man mi ika-gasto nga pang-Noche Buena,” said Ouano.

(We conceptualized this. It’s been done before in Luzon but is a first in the City of Mandaue. When I was a Provincial Board member, I spoke with a lot of people when I visited the barangays and asked them how their Christmas was. And they said that their Christmas was just like an ordinary day because they couldn’t afford a Noche Buena meal.)

Mandaue City budgeted ₱60 million for this program

Distribution will be coordinated through the barangays using coupons, beginning with 10 barangays, including Paknaan and Labogon, the largest in the city.

The mayor thanked the City Council, led by Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, for approving the program’s ₱60-million budget.

Ouano said the initiative comes at a crucial time, as the city recently experienced both an earthquake on September 30 and Typhoon Tino on November 4.

Read: ‘Simpler’ Christmas celebrations for Mandaue City Hall employees

He assured residents that the city will first provide packs to all identified households before accommodating unverified families. Improvements will be made in future holiday distributions, he added.

Ouano also stated that the city plans to institutionalize the program so that Noche Buena packs will be distributed to households every year, ensuring long-term support for residents regardless of who is in office.

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