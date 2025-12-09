Cesafi football: Sacred Heart, San Carlos in finals with commanding wins

University of San Carlos Warriors players on the football pitch | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors booked their spots in the Cesafi Season 25 football finals.

The two teams wrapped up the elimination round with decisive victories at the USC Talamban football pitch Monday, December 8.

In the secondary division, the Magis Eagles will face a familiar foe, reigning champions Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

The Magis Eagles scored a dominant 5-1 triumph over the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors.

Antonio Benito Canton, Adam Clinton Lee, Mark Nathan Tabon, and Charles Marcus Sia scored at the 9th, 27th, 47th, and 66th minutes, respectively. They gave SHS-AdC a commanding 4-0 lead.

READ: USJ-R upsets DBTC in 1-0 in Cesafi high school football

Xyrus Lloyd Maraquio briefly kept SCSC in the match with a 69th-minute goal. But Jared Tyler Abastas sealed the 5-1 win with a strike in the 79th minute.

The Magis Eagles finished second in the elimination round behind the Greywolves. They posted three wins, one loss, and one draw.

DBTC also had a 3-1-1 record but edged SHS-AdC on goal difference.

Warriors past UP

In the collegiate division, the reigning champions USC Warriors cruised past the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 4-0, securing another finals berth.

Gianrenzo Andres, Mark Anthony Talingting, Areli Acuin Gaspe, and Ernesto Guevara found the back of the net at the 13th, 42nd, 49th, and 87th minutes, respectively.

USC wrapped up the elimination round at the top of the table with three wins and three draws.

They will meet the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the championship match.

Meanwhile, USPF ended their elimination campaign with a 4-0 victory over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Liam Benedict Olvido (10th), MC Miko Silva (32nd), Khalel Yuson Benabaye (73rd), and Dylan Kane Dela Fuente (89th) scored in the rout.

Despite the loss, USPF finished second in the collegiate standings with a 3-2-1 record, while USJ-R settled for third with one win, three losses, and one draw.

The finals for both divisions are set for Sunday, December 14, at the same venue.

The collegiate third-place match between USJ-R and UP Cebu will kick off at 8 a.m., followed by the secondary division championship between DBTC and SHS-AdC at 10 a.m.

The collegiate championship featuring USC and USPF will start at 2 p.m.

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