Flood prevention: Maguikay leans on 3-meter setback from Butuanon, no-build zones

Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera wants to ensure no-build zones stay clear, to protect residents from floods. | CDN Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Barangay Maguikay in Mandaue City has strictly enforced a three-meter setback from the Butuanon River and established designated no-build zones to prevent flooding in the community.

Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera said these measures are aimed at ensuring residents do not rebuild in high-risk areas, reducing repeated damage from floods.

“We strictly implemented the three-meter setback because if we keep allowing structures near the river, we will face the same problems over and over again,” Gumera said in Cebuano.

The no-build zones cover areas in four sitios, including Yamog, which were heavily affected during Typhoon Tino on November 4 and lie along the Butuanon River’s course.

Working with DPWH to guide residents

Gumera said that residents were guided on proper setbacks, and the measures were coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Read: Thousands flee homes as Mandaue floods reach second floor

Families who previously lived within these high-risk areas were advised to relocate at least three meters away from the river’s edge. Most have complied.

According to Gumera, 400 households were evacuated during the flooding brought by Typhoon Tino. Of these, 251 were destroyed or washed away.

Gumera said that the affected residents have already left the evacuation centers in the barangay’s elementary school and the gymnasium of the high school, carrying relief goods the City Government provided.

Families whose houses were destroyed were endorsed for relocation to the Tent City that will be opened before Christmas, Gumera added.

Read: ‘Tent City’ in Mandaue to house 600 families Typhoon Tino displaced

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