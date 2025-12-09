Cesafi: Benedicto College Cheetahs claw USC Warriors to secure third place

Benedicto College Cheetahs players and coaches huddle up during the awarding in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on December 9. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs capped a remarkable rise in the Cesafi men’s basketball scene by capturing their first podium finish since joining the league in 2023.

BC locked up third place in Cesafi Season 25 after a commanding 79–59 win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Tuesday, December 9, in the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cheetahs, built around a gritty Waray core recruited from Leyte by head coach BJ Murillo, have quickly become one of the league’s most intriguing teams.

A new rivalry within Cesafi basketball

They stunned the three-time defending champions earlier in the season and sparked a new rivalry with the Cesafi’s winningest program, proving they’re no longer a team to overlook.

Against USC, forward Den Rick Orgong led the way with 22 points, four rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Nichol Cabañero posted an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double and added an assist and a block. Serge Gabines contributed 14 points and nine rebounds, while Kenneth Babalcon chipped in 10 points.

USC got 11 points each from Jhoernel Vince Tangkay, James Paolo Gica, and Kyle Maglinte, but BC’s blistering pace was too much to match.

The Cheetahs led by as many as 31, 71–40, and kept full control the rest of the way.

Read: Cesafi: UV fends off late BC surge to return to Men’s Finals

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP