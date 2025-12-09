2 Dalaguete watchmen shot while securing disco

Dalaguete, southeastern Cebu | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two barangay tanods were injured after they were shot while securing the disco at the annual fiesta in Barangay Babayongan, Dalaguete.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 9, around 1 a.m.

The victims were identified as Cesar Getuta Payusan, 50 years old, married, and Marciano Bustrillo Mangubat, 64 years old.

Both were residents of Dalaguete.

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified as German Villahermosa Tangpos, 47 years old, with a live-in partner and a resident of the said place.

Based on the information from the Dalaguete Police Station, the incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. by an official of Barangay Babayongan.

According to the investigation, while the victims were performing their regular duties at the disco, the suspect suddenly shot them without any reason.

Payusan sustained a gunshot wound on his right upper chest. Mangubat was shot on his right palm and right leg.

The suspect ran away when he saw other barangay tanods approaching him after the incident.

The victims were brought to a hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Authorities recovered from the crime scene a slug from an unknown, short-caliber firearm.

The police are still conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspect.

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