Cordova lights up Christmas display to remind people of hope

Municipal officials of Cordova switched on a Christmas display, which Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan inspected earlier in the day on Tuesday, December 9. | Municipality of Cordova-Official / FB

CORDOVA, Cebu Province – The Municipality of Cordova hosted a Christmas lighting and fireworks display activity on Tuesday evening, December 9, as a reminder of hope despite recent calamities.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan led the activity, which started at 5:30 p.m. Vice Mayor Boyet Tago, municipal councilors, and 6th District Rep. Daphne Lagon attended the festivities.

Suan thanked those who pledged support so that the town’s Christmas tree would be completed before last night’s activity.

The Christmas tree stands around 20 feet tall and is meant to symbolize hope despite the many challenges that struck Cebu this year.

“Bisan paman sa daghan kaayong panghitabo. Bisan paman sa bagyo, sa linog nga miagi sa atong kinabuhi, apan padayon ta nga lig-on nga mibarog. Atong gipakita nga kita diay maoy lig-on nga mibarog, mas lig-on pa kaysa sa linog ug bagyo,” Suan said.

(Despite the many challenges, the storms and earthquakes that have crossed our lives, we press on and stand strong. We have shown that we are stronger than the quake and storm.)

Read: Noche Buena gift packs ready for 86K Mandaue households, City Hall says

Officials also switched on the Christmas lights of the municipal hall, along with different decorations.

No Christmas Village competition, just decor

Since Suan assumed office as mayor of Cordova on June 30, 2022, it has been a tradition of the town to hold a Christmas Village competition for schools and barangays.

Despite not having a Christmas Village competition this year due to the calamities that struck the town, Suan, however, said that schools and barangays still opted to install decorations.

The mayor said that starting today, schools will also be open so that the public can visit and enjoy viewing the different Christmas lights and decorations.

Next week, each of the municipality’s 13 barangays will also launch its own Christmas lighting activities.

“Ang pagsaulog sa Pasko dili kinahanglan nga daghan ta ug makaon sa lamesa, dili kinahanglan nga daghan ta ug kwarta. Ang importante ang dako ug gugma sa tibuok pamilya nga magkahiusa. Amid all sa tanan nga paghitabo, dunay kahayag nga atong makita sa atong kinatibuk-an nga munisipyo nga nagsimbolo nga dunay pagasa sa atong kinabuhi,” he added.

Read: Cebu City told: Skip lavish Christmas parties

(Celebrating Christmas does not require having plenty of food on the table, or plenty of money. What’s important is the great love of the whole family coming together. Amid all that has happened, there is a light visible in our entire town, a symbol that hope persists in our lives.)

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