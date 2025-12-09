Bowler of the Year: Avila, Dante complete Sugbu’s roster for coveted title

Tessie Dante (left) and Joma Avila (right) have both qualified for the Sugboanon Bowlers United’s (SUGBU) Bowler of the Year tournament. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Joma Avila and Tessie Dante wrapped up the final two slots in the Sugboanon Bowlers United’s (Sugbu) Bowler of the Month lineup after securing top finishes in the last monthly tournament held on Sunday, December 7, in the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Avila earned the November Bowler of the Month honors after ruling the dual-month event. Dante took the December slot by finishing second overall.

The two faced off in the title match, where Avila delivered 223 pinfalls with a 15-handicap. He surpassed Dante’s 188 pinfalls despite her 48-handicap advantage.

Both bowlers clawed their way out of a tight semifinal showdown against seasoned competitors.

Contenders for Sugbu Bowler of the Year

Avila posted 215 pinfalls, while Dante followed closely with 214 to advance. They ousted elite kegler GJ Buyco, who tallied 211 pinfalls, along with Roldan Vidas (184), Romy Mauro (180), and Vivian Padawan (148).

Avila earlier topped the Division B qualifiers with 995 pinfalls in the five-game series, with Vidas trailing at 919.

Dante, meanwhile, took second in Division C behind Mauro, scoring 795 to Mauro’s 828. In Division A, Buyco (1,078) and Padawan (1,015) booked their semifinal berths with solid qualifying rounds.

With their monthly crowns secured, Avila and Dante now complete Sugbu’s lineup of contenders for the highly anticipated Bowler of the Year tournament.

Sugbu officials will announce the Bowler of the Year tournament date soon.

Read: Bueno captures second SUGBU Shootout bowling title in less than a month

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