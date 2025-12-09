Contractor Sarah Discaya turns herself in to NBI

SARAH DISCAYA / SEPTEMBER 1, 2025Contractor Sarah Discaya at the Senate session hall in Pasay City in this file photo taken on September 1, 2025. INQUIRER PHOTO / NINO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Contractor Sarah Discaya turned herself in to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday.

According to Lawyer Cornelio Samaniego, Discaya surrendered on Tuesday morning despite no warrant issued against her yet.

“[She surrendered] this morning. Wala siya tinatago (she is not hiding anything), her lawyer accompanied her,” Samaniego told reporters in a Viber message.

READ: Discaya-owned firm exec surrenders to Pasig police

This developed the same day President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that a warrant of arrest for the billionaire contractor was expected to be issued within the week.

The arrest warrant stems from the graft and malversation charges filed against her and nine others by the Office of the Ombudsman for a P96.5-million flood control project in Davao Occidental that was fully paid but never built.

Meanwhile, Samaniego also previously confirmed that one of Discaya’s co-respondents in the case, Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando, has also surrendered to the Pasig City Police Station. /jpv

ALSO READ: PNP begins manhunt for Discaya, others accused in Davao ghost projects

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