Preventing financial scams: SEC teams up with TikTok to teach public

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will work with TikTok “to educate Filipinos about common financial and investment scams by detecting, preventing, and removing such content.” | File Photo

MANILA – Citing TikTok’s popularity, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Rogelio Quevedo underscored its importance in educating the public about investment scams and fraud.

Preventing these scams is a must since these undermine the investing public’s confidence, Quevedo said. The SEC signed on Tuesday, December 9, in Taguig a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with officials of ByteDance Philippines Inc., the local arm of global firm ByteDance, which operates various content platforms like TikTok.

Removing content with common scams

The MOU, he said, “establishes a structured framework to educate Filipinos about common financial and investment scams by detecting, preventing, and removing such content, while boosting awareness of associated risks.”

Under the MOU, the SEC will refer to ByteDance PH certain content for review and action, considering TikTok’s community guidelines.

“We will co-develop one to three videos under the ThinkTwice campaign to educate users on spotting and avoiding scams, alongside broader consumer outreach for financial literacy. Additional efforts include policy dialogues on fraud trends and risk controls for financial services on platforms,” Quevedo said.

75% of Filipinos encountered at least 1 scam this year

The tie-up followed the release of a recent survey by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance that said over 75 percent of Filipino adults have encountered at least one scam in the past year.

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Yves Gonzalez, Head of Public Policy for the Philippines at TikTok, said the social media platform “has always prioritized the safety of its community, investing in technology, human moderation, and educational initiatives to get ahead of emerging threats.”

“While the fight against scams is a multisectoral one, we’re confident our partnership with the SEC is an important step in empowering Filipinos to navigate the digital world safely,” Gonzalez said.

Aside from SEC reporting to TikTok suspected videos, the two entities will also teach the public how to verify information sources and provide practical tips to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes, through their ThinkTwice video series.

The initial video will focus on Ponzi scheme, which promises investors of guaranteed earnings through funds contributed by new investors.

These videos will be shown on TikTok’s social channels and #ThinkTwice Resource Hub. (With a report from Joann Villanueva/PNA)

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