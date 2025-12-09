CESAFI FINALS: UV takes Game 1, survives wild double-overtime duel vs UC

Raul Gentallan of UV goes for a layup. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The four-peat–seeking University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers pulled out a gritty 74–72 double-overtime win over the UC Webmasters to take Game 1 of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball finals on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Regulation ended at 59–59, and the first overtime closed at 64-all. Raul Gentallan finally sealed it for UV in the second extra period with a cold-blooded jumper that gave the Lancers the series lead.

UC will try to stay alive in Game 2 on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.

READ: Cesafi: UV fends off late BC surge to return to Men’s Finals

Kent Ivo Salarda paced UV with 19 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. Gentallan added 13 points, seven boards, seven assists, and steady late-game shot-making.

UC was led by Ricofer Sordilla with 16 points. Luther Leonard delivered 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Mark John Ecal added 11 points and 10 boards. Neon Chavez chipped in 13.

UV opened strong with a 17–11 lead behind outside shooting and tight paint defense, but UC clawed back with a brief 18–17 advantage after a Chavez triple. The Webmasters later surged ahead behind Carlo Salgarino’s coast-to-coast finish for a 25–20 lead. UC held a 31–29 halftime edge as both sides struggled to shoot.

UC pushed the lead to 46–38 in the third, capped by Nonol’s corner triple, but Gentallan trimmed it to 40–46 entering the fourth. The Webmasters kept a slim cushion until Salarda buried a wing three that sparked UV’s late push. Gentallan tied it at 52-all, and Salarda’s layup gave UV a 54–52 lead.

UC tied it again at 56-all on a wide-open Chavez triple, then went ahead 59–56 after a Sordilla trey. Salarda answered with a clutch triple of his own, knotting it at 59 with 30.6 seconds left. UC committed a costly traveling violation, but Gentallan’s contested last-second attempt missed, sending the game to overtime.

In the first extra period, both teams traded leads. Sordilla hit a big corner triple for a 62–60 UC edge, but Taliman tied it at 64 from the line. A pair of turnovers on both ends prevented either side from scoring the winner.

READ: Cesafi 25: UC, UV collide again for championship

The second overtime saw more chaos. AJ Sacayan exited with an injury, and Nonol’s free throws put UC up 66–64. Zylle Cabellon tied it in transition, and Gentallan’s split from the line gave UV a 67–66 lead. UC missed clean looks before Sordilla drilled another clutch three to put UC ahead, 69–68.

Salarda tied it from the line, then scored a coast-to-coast layup for a 71–69 UV lead. Leonard was later called for traveling, and Salarda made one of two for a 72–69 advantage with 16.5 seconds left.

UC forced one more twist as Sordilla was fouled on a triple attempt and sank all three to tie it at 72-all with nine seconds remaining. UV turned to Gentallan for the final shot, and he delivered the game-winner from mid-range, sealing the 74–72 escape.

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