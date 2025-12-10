UN launches aid appeal for 2026 in a world ‘numbed by distraction’

Tom Fletcher, the United Nations’ Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, meets people in Kunduz, Afghanistan. | UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) photo

UNITED NATIONS: The UN on Monday, December 8, hit out at global “apathy” over widespread suffering as it launched its 2026 appeal for humanitarian assistance.

The appeal, formally called the Global Humanitarian Overview 2026, is limited in scope as aid operations confront major funding cuts.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said this is a time “when politicians boast of cutting aid.” He unveiled a streamlined plan to raise at least US$23 billion to help 87 million people in the world’s most dangerous places such as Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti and Myanmar.

‘Numbed by distraction, corroded by apathy’

“This is a time when the rules are in retreat, when the scaffolding of coexistence is under sustained attack, when our survival antenna have been numbed by distraction and corroded by apathy,” he said.

The UN would like to ultimately raise US$33 billion to help 135 million people in 2026, including 43.7 million people in the Asia-Pacific.

But it is painfully aware that its overall goal may be difficult to reach, given US President Donald Trump’s slashing of foreign aid.

Read: Foreign aid pours for Tino-stricken areas in Cebu

Fletcher said the “highly prioritized appeal” was “based on excruciating life-and-death choices,” adding that he hoped Washington would see the choices made and the reforms undertaken to improve aid efficiency and choose to “renew that commitment” to help.

Victims of natural disasters and climate change

The world body estimates that 240 million people in conflict zones, suffering from epidemics, or victims of natural disasters and climate change are in need of emergency aid.

In 2025, the UN’s appeal for more than US$45 billion was only funded to the US$12 billion mark – the lowest in a decade, the world body said.

That only allowed it to help 98 million people, 25 million fewer than in the year before.

According to UN data, the US remains the top humanitarian aid donor in the world.

‘Life by life’

But its aid fell dramatically in 2025 to US$2.7 billion, down from US$11 billion in 2024.

Atop the list of priorities for 2026 are Gaza and the West Bank.

The UN is asking for US$4.1 billion for the occupied Palestinian territories in order to provide assistance to three million people.

“This appeal sets out where we need to focus our collective energy first: life by life,” Fletcher said.Another country with urgent need is Sudan, where deadly conflict has displaced millions: the UN is hoping to collect US$2.9 billion to help 20 million people.

Turning to civil society and the corporate world

The UN will ask member-states to open their government coffers over the next 87 days – one day for each million people who need assistance.

And if the UN comes up short, Fletcher predicts it will widen the campaign, appealing to civil society, the corporate world and everyday people who he says are drowning in disinformation suggesting their tax dollars are all going abroad.

“We’re asking for only just over 1 percent of what the world is spending on arms and defense right now,” Fletcher said.

“I’m not asking people to choose between a hospital in Brooklyn and a hospital in Kandahar – I’m asking the world to spend less on defense and more on humanitarian support.” (AFP)

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