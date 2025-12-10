Daily Gospel, December 10, 2025
By: CDN Digital December 10,2025 - 05:42 AM
This is the Daily Gospel for December 10, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the Second Week of Advent.
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Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 11, 28-30.
Jesus said to the crowds: “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.
Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves.
For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”
SOURCE: dailygospel.org
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