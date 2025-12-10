Atong Ang, 21 others: DOJ orders filing of multiple charges against them

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday ordered the filing of multiple charges against 22 individuals, including billionaire Charlie “Atong” Ang, in connection with the “missing sabungeros”.

DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said the charges for 10 counts of kidnapping with homicide were filed in three different courts — the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Lipa City, RTC-Sta. Cruz, Laguna and RTC-San Pablo, Laguna.

READ: Catholic Church stands firm vs online gambling, insists on total ban

“The resolution was released today. We cannot provide the press a copy of the resolution yet, pending receipt and possible filing of MRs (motion for reconsideration) by the respondents,” Martinez said.

In a press statement, the DOJ said a panel of prosecutors found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction to indict the following respondents with 10 counts of kidnapping with homicide:• Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay Orapa• Rogelio Borican Jr.• Rodelo Anig-ig• Mark Carlo Zabala• Ronquillo Anding• Police Senior Master Sergeant Joey Natanauan Encarnacion• Police Executive Master Sergeant Aaron Cabillan• Police Master Sergeant Michael Jaictin Claveria• Police Senior Master Sergeant Mark Anthony Aguilo Manrique• Police Senior Master Sergeant Anderson Orozco Abary• Police Staff Sergeant Edmon Hernandez Muñoz• Police Major Philip Almedilla• Police Lieutenant Henry Sasaluya• Police Chief Master Sergeant Arturo Dela Cruz• Police Senior Master Sergeant Farvy Opalla Dela Cruz• Police Senior Staff Sergeant Alfredo Uy Andes• Police Corporal Angel Joseph Martin• Jezrel Lazarte Mahilum• Emman Cayunda Falle• Julious Tagalog Gumulon• Police Master Sergeant Renan Lagrosa Fulgencio

READ: DOJ dismisses ‘sabungeros’ case vs Gretchen Barretto

Indicted for kidnapping with serious illegal detention are:• Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay Orapa• Police Master Sergeant Michael Jaictin Claveria• Rodelo Anig-ig• Rogelio Borican Jr.• Police Staff Sergeant Alfredo Uy Andres• Police Major Philip Simborio Almedilla• Police Senior Master Sergeant Joey Encarnacion• Police Executive Master Sergeant Aaron Cabillan• John Does

As to the other respondents, the DOJ said “the case/s were dismissed without prejudice to the refiling of any complaint with the Department of Justice should future evidence arise linking them directly to the acts of unlawful detention.” (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP