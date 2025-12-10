Gretchen Barretto: DOJ junks sabungeros case against her

Gretchen Barretto (right) was linked to the missing sabungeros (cockfighting aficionados) case by whistleblower Julie Patidongan, who accused her and businessman Atong Ang of involvement —IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@JUANSARTE

MANILA, Philippines — The criminal case against Gretchen Barretto in connection with the missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts) has been dismissed by the Department of Justice.

Witness Julie “Dondon” Patidungan identified Barretto and 10 others of the so-called Pitmaster Alpha Group.

READ: Gretchen Barretto denies involvement in missing sabungeros case

Pitmaster Alpha Group

“The evidence against the so-called Pitmaster Alpha Group is speculative and uncorroborated,” the panel of prosecutors, however, said.

The DOJ resolution stated that Patidongan “merely alleged that these persons attended meetings where decisions were supposed to be made to ‘punish’ cheating sabungeros.”

READ: Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto being evaluated as suspects – DOJ

Unsupported by documents

“However, there is no showing that they gave direct orders, participated in logistics, or had knowledge of the specific abductions. Their alleged ‘approval‘ during meetings was unsupported by any document, recording, or independent witness,” the DOJ resolution stated. /cb

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